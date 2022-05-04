'Was that Will Smith?' Chris Rock joins Dave Chappelle after on-stage attack

MarketWatch

New York City is averaging 2,654 COVID cases a day, up 17% from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker, a day after the city raised its COVID alert level to medium from low, signaling that cases are rising at an undesirably fast pace. In early March, the city was averaging about 600 cases day. COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. after their steep decline early in the year, driven by the BA.2 variant of omicron, and two other subvariants that appear to be even more infectious.