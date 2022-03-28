Will Smith and Chris Rock's confrontation looms over historic wins at the 2022 Oscars
Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose nabbed historic Oscar victories, but the 94th Academy Awards might be remembered for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.
Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose nabbed historic Oscar victories, but the 94th Academy Awards might be remembered for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.
Here's what happened right after Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap during the commercial break.
You better believe Bradley Cooper brought a cute date to the 2022 Oscars and walked the red carpet with her...
Yellowstone fans got to see the one and only Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner walk the red carpet at the 94th Oscars.
"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father," the "King Richard" star says after live altercation with Chris Rock
Just three weeks ago, actress, host and author Maria Menounos asked the Live! With Kelly and Ryan audience for feedback on three potential gowns for the Academy Awards. See her look here.
Will Smith had celebrities in disbelief after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars. His son Jaden Smith spoke out, along with Maria Shriver, Trevor Noah, Sophia Bush and more.
Sunday's 94th Academy Awards took a stunning turn when Will Smith took great offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Dj Khaled interrupted the start of the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to "introduce the three queens" hosting the 2022 Oscars
Not one hour after appearing to slap Rock onstage, Smith took home his first Oscar ever.
Marvel celebrities including Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds, and Jake Gyllenhaal are now attempting the "impossible challenge" which involves a handstand.
Elton John's AIDS Foundation hosted its annual Oscars watch party in West Hollywood on Sunday. Celebrities dressed to impress for the occasion.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher very rarely do red carpets together, but for tonight's Academy Awards, the acting couple both attended the ceremony.
Find out what happened when 2022 Oscars host Regina Hall Hilariously told Dame Judi Dench to follow in Kim Kardashian's footsteps and "work harder" during tonight's ceremony.
In 2018, she opened up about her battle with alopecia on an episode of 'The Red Table Talk.'
Our serotonin levels are rising just looking at her.
Kaley Cuoco dresses up for an Oscars party in Dolce & Gabbana.
Will Smith stunned viewers when he slapped Chris Rock live on stage at the Oscars after a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
The 47-year-old actress donned a form-fitting gown for the I Heart Radio Music Awards. She presented the award for Best Collaboration with Oliver Hudson.
Though they haven't confirmed her pregnancy, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner turned heads at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party thanks to her bump.
Will Smith was not here for Chris Rock's jokes at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian took to the stage and quipped, "Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can’t wait to see it," but while the joke didn't sit well with the couple. The "King Richard" star ran on stage and slapped Chris.