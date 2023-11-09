Smith County Clerk, son indicted for interfering with public duties

KETK Tyler
0

Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips and her son Derek were indicted last week for interfering with public duties. Visit this article to learn more: https://www.ketk.com/news/crime-public-safety/smith-county-clerk-son-indicted-for-interfering-with-public-duties/ KETK/FOX51 News covers East Texas, bringing you the latest local stories, weather, sports and lifestyle coverage from the Piney Woods. Keep up with KETK/FOX51 News: https://www.ketk.com/ Download the KETK/FOX51 app: https://www.ketk.com/apps/ Subscribe to KETK/FOX51 News: https://www.youtube.com/@KETK Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KETKnbc and https://www.facebook.com/kfxkfox51

Recommended Stories