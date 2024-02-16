Smith County Historical Society unveils time capsules found in storage closet

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Historical Society unveiled two time capsules that were found in a commissioner’s court storage closet dating back to 1987.

According to the Smith County Historical Society, two time capsules were donated for research and will be displayed at their museum after being found in the Smith County Commissioners Court storage closet.

Items in the time capsule dated back to 1987 that included newspapers, pamphlets and pictures from a “constitution week” event in the 80’s. The documents inside showed that the capsule was meant to be buried near a historical marker at the fountain plaza in downtown Tyler but for some reason that never happened.

“I think everything is really cool. You know, it’s not really old history, but it is. It’s mostly all paper. So paper things that’s ephemera. A lot of those things were made just for a particular period of time and they don’t get saved quite often. So having all of those things from one particular period of time is really unusual,” Tiffany Wright, the archives manager and interim director, said.

