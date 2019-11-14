Is Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Trading At A 46% Discount?

Does the November share price for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Smith Micro Software

Is Smith Micro Software fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$14.0m US$17.9m US$20.8m US$23.4m US$25.6m US$27.5m US$29.1m US$30.6m US$31.9m US$33.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 16.39% Est @ 12.29% Est @ 9.42% Est @ 7.41% Est @ 6.01% Est @ 5.03% Est @ 4.34% Est @ 3.85% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% US$12.8 US$15.0 US$15.9 US$16.4 US$16.4 US$16.1 US$15.6 US$15.0 US$14.3 US$13.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$151m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$33m× (1 + 2.7%) ÷ 9.3%– 2.7%) = US$517m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$517m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$212m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$363m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$5.1, the company appears quite good value at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NasdaqCM:SMSI Intrinsic value, November 14th 2019 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Smith Micro Software as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.105. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.