Smith out, Mueller in as new director of DCFS

Gov. JB Pritzker selected a new director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday, pending approval from the state Senate.

Effective Feb. 1, Heidi Mueller will take over from Marc D. Smith who announced in October he would be stepping down effective Dec. 31. Mueller has served as director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, where Robert Vickery, currently deputy director of programs at DJJ, will serve as interim director of the agency.

Marc Smith

"Heidi's care and compassion for the most at-risk young people in our state and her exceptional leadership are hallmarks of her career, and I know that her passion and expertise will be a significant asset as we continue to improve our state's child welfare system," Pritzker said in a statement.

Mueller has served as director of DJJ since 2016, during which she created the 21st Century Illinois Transformation Plan emphasizing better conditions for incarcerated youth. She also previously served as the director of the Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission.

Smith leaves the department after being in contempt of court on several occasions for improper placement of children in the agency's care. Rates of abuse and neglect complaints and vacancy rates among investigators also grew under his tenure along with several children who died in the agency’s care.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: New director of DCFS selected by Pritzker