Smith murder case sent to Laurel grand jury

Dec. 14—A Laurel man charged with the Dec. 2 shooting death of his brother will face a Laurel grand jury in January.

Bailey Wilson Smith, 56, appeared before Laurel District Judge Wendell "Skip" Hammons for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Hammons referred the case to the grand jury for possible indictment after evidence was presented during the hearing. Smith is now set to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on January 20.

Hammons also denied a bond reduction for Smith following an objection by the Laurel County Attorney's Office.

Defense attorney Emily Croucher, with the Department of Public Advocacy, asked for a reduction of Smith's $500,000 cash bond. She requested the bond be lowered as a property bond, due to Smith's "very, very low criminal record."

That brought the objection from Jamie Begley, Assistant County Attorney.

"Mr. Smith does not have a low criminal record," she said. "He is on probation for a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. He also has a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault. He is a danger to himself, others and society."

That statement did not sit well with Judge Hammons, who denied the bond reduction request.

"If he'd been picked up on that warrant, somebody might not have died," Hammons said.

Testifying in the preliminary hearing was Laurel Sheriff's Det. Taylor McDaniel, who said Smith admitted shooting his brother. He outlined the procession of events following the shooting incident, stating that an anonymous 911 call stated that a shooting had taken place on Old Crab Orchard Road in the Pittsburg area.

The victim, Grant Smith, had already been transported from the scene for medical treatment at Saint Joseph London when McDaniel arrived on the scene. However, other Sheriff's personnel had questioned witnesses, including one who was "an eye witness" to the murder.

"The eye witness was sitting at the kitchen table and Grant was standing in the kitchen when Mr. Smith came in the back door and started shooting," McDaniel said, explaining that the back door was just a few feet from the kitchen area of the mobile home. "When we questioned (Bailey Smith), he said Grant had assaulted him prior to the shooting. (Bailey) had got mad over some stolen property and possibly some money."

McDaniel testified that although there were no blood splatters in the kitchen or on Grant Smith's body, investigators did find three "entrance wounds" in his body. They also located three shell casings — by the refrigerator, by the bar in the kitchen and one of the other side of the bar. A bullet hole was also found Grant Smith's jacket. McDaniel said there were no signs of a struggle.

Bailey Smith was located at a store in the Pittsburg community on the evening following the shooting incident, at which time he was taken into custody. McDaniel described that when questioned by Croucher.

"Two third-shift deputies located him and placed him under arrest," he said. "After questioning, he took us to the weapon, in a wooded area."

Ironically, Bailey Smith was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, on charges of falsely reporting an incident, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, terroristic threatening, theft by unlawful taking — all others, over $1,000 but under $10,000. Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center show that all charges except the disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were dismissed. The wanton endangerment charge is still pending.