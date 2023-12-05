Smith named Principal of the Year

Dec. 4—GREENSBURG — Greensburg native Kathaleen Smith was recently named the 2023 Elementary School Principal of the Year by the Indiana Association of School Principals at a ceremony at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, with her entire Greensburg family in attendance.

Smith, the daughter of Greensburg residents Sharon and Dale Crites, was chosen Principal of the Year by the Franklin School system, and then selected as the District Nine Elementary School Principal of the Year in May.

Of the 12 district winners in the state, Smith was chosen as State Principal of the Year.

Smith earned her bachelor's degree at Ball State University, graduating in 2000. She taught for one year with Greensburg Community Schools and then accepted the position of kindergarten teacher at Northwood Elementary School.

Becoming certified by Purdue University in reading recovery in 2006, she became the school's literary coach.

In 2011, Smith earned her principal license and became the principal at Northwood Elementary School until 2016 when she became the principal of Union Elementary in Zionsville.

In 2012, she was named the Franklin Community Schools' Teacher of the Year and then was a semi-finalist for the Indiana Department of Education Teacher of the Year award.

Smith thrives on being busy and representing herself as a role model for her students and her staff.

"I had no idea that I would be selected out of the 12 finalists as the state winner. I was in a state of shock at the moment they announced my name. I'm extremely honored," Smith said.

"Honestly, there are so many great principals that work hard every day. I've embraced all the feelings, but it doesn't change anything at school," she continued. "The team continues to work hard to do what is right for our students each and every day."

