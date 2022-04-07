Smith names April sex abuse awareness month

Apr. 7—LIMA — Mayor Sharetta Sharetta Smith has signed a citywide proclamation that April is sexual assault awareness month, and Lima is joining Crime Victim Services in bringing the topic to light.

CVS Deputy Director Ryn Farmer briefly talked about why something as simple as a city participating in sexual violence awareness month is important. She remarked that speaking about such traumatic violations helps the public understand this type of dehumanizing criminal activity can happen to anyone and anywhere.

"We want to educate the public about this issue to prevent sexual violence from happening in the first place," said Farmer. This year marks the 21st anniversary of sexual assault awareness month which was first started by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center in 2001.

CVS believes that communities thrive when all members prevail over the trauma and support one another with empathy and respect. The organization has led the way with education advocacy and outreach to facilitate healing in West central Ohio since 1980.

Farmer stated that during 2020 and 2021 as the road navigated through the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and racism they experienced a 20% increase in the number of survivors of sexual violence. CVS served 770 survivors of sexual violence and 143 survivors of child sexual abuse through their child advocacy center.

"No one deserves to be sexually assaulted, regardless of their gender, race, immigration status, gender identity, ability or incarceration status. We hope you join us in bringing awareness about this issue in our community," Farmer said.

The Lima Mall is housing the "Umbrella Project" all month long. The mall has a full display of painted umbrellas done by sex assault survivors and their advocates with different messages promoting awareness and hope to survivors across West Central Ohio.

April 27th is Denim Day and CVS is asking the public to join in by wearing denim or a Denim Day button. The Denim Day campaign began in 1999 as part of an international protest of an Italian Supreme Court decision to overturn a rape conviction because the victim was wearing jeans.

"In this case, the assailant was found guilty at trial," Farmer said. "The ruling changed when the Italian Supreme Court argued 'because the victim wore very, very tight jeans, she had to help remove them, and by removing the jeans it was no longer rape, but consensual sex.'"

CVS will be reading age-appropriate books at the Lima Public Library on April 13 at 10:30 a.m. The organization is holding special events all month long in support of sex assault awareness.

