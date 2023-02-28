Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023

Deepak Nath: So good morning, and welcome to the Smith & Nephew Full Year 2022 Results Presentation. I'm Deepak Nath, Chief Executive Officer. And joining me is Anne-Francoise Nesmes, who is the CFO of the company. So I'm pleased to report a good finish to 2022. Underlying growth rate accelerated versus the first nine months with all of our franchises contributing. We've continued to outperform in sports and wound management, which generate together 60% of group sales. We're still early in our work to fix orthopaedics. And although growth improved there, too, it will take some time for us to get to where we want to be. The company is well positioned going into 2023, and we're transforming the way we're operating Smith & Nephew through our 12-point plan, driving greater rigor and execution as we deliver our strategy for growth.

Delivery of the 12-point plan is progressing, and our KPIs are already moving in the right direction, and I'll share some of that data with you later. But with improving operations and a good exit to 2022, we expect both faster growth and margin expansion in the coming year. We're also updating our midterm targets. On growth, we feel very good about the outlook. We're continuing to execute well in our outperforming businesses. And the fix of orthopaedics is underway, and we're delivering a high cadence of innovation. For the margin, the macro environment has been more challenging than me or anyone else expected back in 2021. Inflation has been higher, and global supply chains have stayed disrupted for longer. And our midterm goals reflect offsetting most of that additional pressure through a range of cost actions.

However, it's also and moving the date of our margin target back by a year. Shortly, I'll cover how we'll deliver the targets of consistent 5% growth or above and at least a 20% trading margin by 2025. I see the delivery and more importantly, the fundamental improvements we're making required to achieve them as the first step and our ambition to transform Smith & Nephew. But first, I'll begin with the highlights of our full year numbers. So revenue was up -- was at $5.2 billion, and that's 4.7% growth on an underlying basis with one less trading day in 2021. Reported growth was at 0.1%. Trading profit was $901 million, which is a 17.3% trading margin. And we generated $444 million in trading cash flow, which is a 49% conversion. Adjusted earnings per share grew 1.1% to $0.818, We're proposing an unchanged dividend of $0.375 for 2022.

I'll now pass you to Anne-Francoise to go through the detail of today's results before back to discuss our outlook in more detail. Anne-Francoise?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes: Thank you, Deepak, and good morning, everyone. I always wonder why nobody sits on the first row. So hopefully, you can see me behind the lectern here. So I'll start by covering the fourth quarter revenue, which was $1.4 billion, which represents a 6.8% underlying growth. As Deepak said, all three franchises contributed to the strong finish. And the factors behind that included reduced VBP headwind in the quarter and the contribution of new products. We've also made progress with the availability -- with product availability, which has limited our growth in recent quarters. Our internal supply chain performance is starting to improve. And while there are still challenges in the availability of external inputs like semiconductor, resin, sterilization capacity, we're seeing some easing.

Looking by geography, the performance was broad-based. The U.S. grew by 4.8%. Other established markets grew 7.3%, and emerging markets grew 12.1%. We acceleration in emerging markets reflects largely a return to growth in China, which represents 6% of our group sales. And while VBP was still a headwind in Q4, there was also an easier prior year comparator due to the inventory adjustments and the provision that we took back in Q4 2021. The renewed COVID waves in China as the country changed its approach to new outbreaks and an initial limited impact in Q4 to increase as we move into January 2023. So we do expect a more noticeable headwind in Q1. I'll now go into the detail of each franchise, and I'll start with Orthopaedics, which grew 4.1% underlying.

Now this is the part of our business which is the most -- which is impacted by VBP. Without China, growth in the quarter would have been one percentage point higher in Knees, two percentage points higher in Hips and 0.4 points higher in Trauma and Extremities. That aside, innovation across the portfolio is a key part of our picture and our performance. Recent launches are already contributing to the growth. And together with our robust pipeline are improving our growth outlook for the coming years. In Hips and Knees, we've advanced with our plan to improve our performance, including new product launches. First, our cementless total knee, LEGION CONCELOC, continued to ramp up with strong sequential growth. With this as an auction, we have an impressive new portfolio.

We have done kinematic knee. We have the OXINIUM surface technology. We have cemented and cementless options, and the robotics platform uniquely covering all of Total, Uni and Revision knee surgery. Our implant availability also improved over the previous quarter. Overall growth is not there yet where we aim it to be, but we're in a better position here than we were when we initiated the 12-point plan, and we expect further improvement in the coming quarters. Other recon, which includes CORI, was paced by component availability for much of the year. However, we still made progress in 2022, both in developing the technology and expanding the utilization of CORI. We had a series of major FDA clearance, including a unique revision indication, the unique digital tensioner, the hip software and porous knee.

And we expect a similar cadence of clearances in 2023. This is part of our robust pipeline of innovation that will continue to drive growth in the coming quarters. On penetration for CORI, we also expanded our installed base by around 25% in the year and the volume of knee procedures by around 50% globally. And we should see adoption accelerating 2023 as supply improved, and we expect our installed base to grow by more than 300 units in the year. And finally, Trauma & Extremities returned to growth at 0.6% in the quarter, helped by the rollout of EVOS Large Plates following our launch in the U.S. Our trauma offerings is now complete, and we're well positioned to compete in RFPs and tenders. And market exits such as the one we did in China Trauma, of value creating, but also to represent a short-term headwind in the quarter.

Now moving to Sports Medicine and ENT franchise, which grew by 9.2% despite a challenged supply chain. Joint Repair grew 11.5% with double-digit growth in both shoulder and knee. And REGENETEN has been a multiyear driver of growth. We've continued to invest in new medication in new regions and evidence, and we are now seeing growth reaccelerate. There's also significant further potential for REGENETEN as we launch in Japan, in China and India in 2023. AET grew 4.2%, driven by both the core AET and WEREWOLF FASTSEAL and a softer prior year comparator. And ENT grew 1.7% as the post-COVID recovery in tonsil and adenoid procedure volumes continued. As I said earlier, this is in the context of headwinds from semiconductor, resin shortage, sterilization, capacity constraints, so a very strong performance.

Finally, in advanced food management grew 8% underlying, and the recent pattern of balanced performance in the quarter across all regions and all categories continued. In Advanced Wound Care, Europe and Asia Pacific showed particularly strong growth as with our skin substitutes business in bioactive. Advanced Wound Devices grew 14.9% with double-digit growth from our single-use negative pressure of product PICO. And our traditional platform, RENASYS is another product that was limited earlier in the year by component availability. The situation improved in Q4, and RENASYS returned to more significant growth as a result. And we also reached a significant milestone as we obtain 510(k) clearance from FDA for RENASYS Edge in the U.S. Now I'll move on to the detail of the full year financials.

Revenue for the full year was $5.2 billion, up 4.7% on an underlying basis compared to 2021. Revenue was flat at 0.1% reported revenue -- sorry, was flat at 0.1% due to foreign exchange headwinds of 460 basis points given the strength of the U.S. dollar compared to other major currencies. As you see on the chart here, Sports Medicine and wound shown 6.7% growth -- 6.7% and 6.4% growth, respectively, and orthopaedics grew 1.9%. This full year growth rate also reflect one fewer trading day than in 2021, as Deepak mentioned earlier. Now having covered revenue in detail for Q4 and the full year, I'll now move to the summary of our P&L before expanding on some of the key elements of the P&L. The underlying gross profit was $3.7 billion, resulting in a gross margin of 71%, which is a decrease of 10 basis points.

And you have to understand there were significant moving parts behind that. For this year, the headwind of raw materials inflation that we've talked about, our gross margin level was offset by price increases and other movements in inventory valuation. The SG&A line here in the P&L reflects higher inflation in freight and logistics as well as sales and marketing expenditure levels returning to normal after COVID. Trading profit was $901 million, with the trade pressure increased as the year progressed and ultimately came to 210 basis points for the full year. And we worked hard to offset the headwinds. Notably, we were able to drive price increases, improving margin by 80 basis points. And then we had a lot of activities on the slide here maybe is too much of a summary, but there's a lot of moving part behind the net pricing and the net cost savings you see here of 130 basis points.

In particular, the 130 basis points reflect the benefits of significant cost reductions and operating leverage offsetting labor inflation. Now looking further down the P&L. Adjusted earnings per share grew by 1% to $0.811, and that's primarily driven by lower net financial expenses and a lower tax rate due to adjustments in respect of prior years. Looking at our cash flow, we generated trading cash flow of $444 million in the period, with trading cash conversion at 49%, which is disappointing and lower than our typical level. We do expect our trading cash conversion to return to more normal historical levels in 2023, however. The change in 2022 was mainly due to a higher inventory, which you can see in the capital outflow of $477 million. And we wanted to illustrate and explain the change in the inventory and what drove the inventory growth.

The largest single contributor of inventory growth was strategic raw material buying as part of managing through the unpredictable availability of some materials. You can also see here the impact on inflation on the average value of our inventory. In addition to some increases that we made to support growth, would it be building inventory ahead of new product launches, increasing safety stocks or building stock in market, where we expect the growth to accelerate for existing products. Clearly, we recognize that the starting point at the end of 2021 was already too high and particularly in orthopaedics. This is why inventory is one of the key focus area in the 12-point plan, and we expect to reduce inventory buyback. The effect of that is the leverage ratio finished at 2.2x adjusted EBITDA, which is similar to recent level and in line with our target of 2x to 2.5x.

And now I'll move to the outlook for 2023. You will have seen this morning that we're guiding for underlying revenue growth of 5% to 6%. Within that, we expect continuation of the above-market growth in Sports Medicine and Advanced Wound Management, and we also expect further improvement in orthopaedics. This will be driven by better commercial execution and growth from new products as we continue to implement the 12-point plan. There will be phasing effects through the year. We're seeing the renewed COVID waves in China impacting surgical volumes. And therefore, we also still have another quarter before we fully lap VBP during Q2. So that means that Q1 will be slower with acceleration as the year progresses and the China headwinds subside.

On trading margin, we expect the 2023 trading margin to be above 2022 level and at least at 17.5%. Clearly, there's a lot of moving parts behind the margin. And as you can see on the chart on the right, there are several components building that margin. We'll continue to see margin headwinds from the macro environment, which remains uncertain. However, we more than offset -- we more than expect, sorry, to offset those headwinds. That will come from a combination of positive operating leverage and productivity improvements under the 12-point plan, including specific cost actions that we're setting out today. Looking at the detail on the chart on the right, you can see that transactional FX will be a headwind of around 100 basis points from the dollar strength in 2022.

There's also continued raw material cost inflation, and some of that is a delayed impact as we work through inventory that's based on higher purchase prices. We partially offset this through pricing actions and product improvement in COGS and manufacturing. Higher-than-usual staff costs from wage adjustments in the second half of '22 and the usual merit increase in '23 will largely be offset by commercial and G&A savings, and revenue leverage will provide the remaining offset. So taking all these variables into account, we expect trading margin expansion year-on-year. We've also updated today our midterm guidance. And I'll hand you back to Deepak to cover that.

Deepak Nath: Thank you, Anne-Francoise. So as you know, we issued the midterm guidance last about a little over a year ago. And since then, a lot has changed. The macro environment has been more challenging for everyone with higher inflation and longer disruption, as I said earlier, to our supply chains, and that continued all the way through 2022. We've also made progress. We started the implementation of our 12-point plan that's fundamentally transformed how we operate as a company. Our new midterm goals reflect both the changes in the macro environment over the last year and also the actions we are taking to offset the pressures and drive higher top line growth. On revenue, we're now targeting underlying growth consistently at 5% or higher.

That's above historic levels. And in a moment, I'll show you the building blocks of how we are making that change. We're also targeting trading margin in excess of 20% in 2025 and beyond. Clearly, the margin guidance implies a nonlinear path over the next three years. Thus, due to the higher inflation headwinds, as assumed in 2023 and productivity gains from operations coming more towards the end of the period, particularly around manufacturing, we do still expect to make year-on-year improvements throughout this period, and that's only the first step. From beyond 2025, we'll be in a fundamentally changed position. We'll have a choice of how much we want to reinvest on more growth opportunities and how much we allow to flow into further margin expansion.

We'll probably go into the detail of how we do that. I just want to anchor and remind you of our fundamental competitive position. I have no doubt that we have the right to win and all three franchises. In Orthopaedics, that comes from a full product portfolio and technology. We have highly differentiated implants particularly in knees and also with OXINIUM, as Anne-Francoise mentioned. We've got platform technologies, robotics with unique indications and assets on our CORI platform. In sports, we have a full offering with leading positions across joint repair, enabling technologies and biologics. There are also clear synergies between orthopaedics and ENT, for example, in the ASC channel. And in Wound, which is the heritage of Smith & Nephew, we've got the broadest portfolio across all segments with biologics, devices, films and dressings.

We've got a leading position and negative pressure. We also have strong clinical evidence for our portfolio that sets us apart from the value segment of wound. Our 12-point plan that we introduced in July of 2022 is fundamentally changing the way we operate as a company to drive the higher growth and also to improve our productivity. It's central to how we'll be addressing our remaining challenges. We've been held back by supply chain constraints that resulted in product availability issues and by execution, and that's mainly in orthopaedics. Some of that is, of course, related to external factors, like semiconductors, particularly impacted CORI. But a lot of it actually is in our hands, both on the growth side and our profitability. On Slide 22, it's a slide that we're on summarizes the initiatives as we set out back in November.

Seven of these levers are primarily growth enablers from strengthening our commercial foundations, particularly in orthopaedics, driving each franchise and accessing the cross-franchise opportunity that I mentioned in ASCs. The other five are around productivity across our manufacturing, procurement and value and cash processes. As we walk through the detail of our growth and margin bridges out to 2025, you'll see each of these initiatives contributing. So I'll start with revenue, where we're targeting consistent 5-plus percent underlying growth. This slide puts that context -- that into context of our recent history. So 2020 and 2021 were dominated by COVID disruption. But if we look to the four years before that, our average growth rate was a little bit under 3%.

Our midterm guidance, therefore, represents a move to consistently higher rate than Smith & Nephew has delivered in the past. So I pointed three building blocks that will help us get there. First, we're fixing orthopaedics. As we rewire our commercial delivery, we'll more consistently realize the full potential of our technology than we really have been able to manage up to now. The second building block is continuing the strength of sports medicine and our wound management franchise. Sports has been high-performing for many years now. But the recent performance of Wound is a clear step-up from where we were in 2019 and prior. Just maintaining this outperformance from here, therefore, contributes to consistently higher growth rate than the past.

And thirdly, there's the return on our renovation. The company took a strategic decision over the last several years to increase our spend in R&D. We're now seeing the return of that higher investment coming through in the form of a revitalized portfolio and a greater growth combination coming from new products. So I'll get into each of these in turn. On Orthopaedics, the process of fixing the foundations is now well underway. We've said from the beginning that this would take two years to work through in full. But our KPIs are really starting to move in the right direction with early and ongoing improvements in product supply. Two metrics are shown on the slide, but there's a bunch of others that we look at, of course, internally. The first is simply the value of overdue orders.

We had already brought that down in Q3, and I made mention of that in our release. And there was even further reduction of more than 20% during Q4. In total, Orthopaedics overdue orders are now sitting more than 35% below the peak in the first half of the year. The second metric we look at around availability is LIFR, which is line item fill rate, and that measures the percent of customer orders that are completely filled, line items in order that's completely filled. So it's an indicator of how well we're meeting demand. Now these are bumpy data because we tend to look at this on a biweekly or monthly basis. So there are variations from month to month. And they are impacted by external factors. For example, we had an ice storm come through Memphis the last part of December, and that significantly impacted the numbers for that peak and beyond.

But it is important that we're taking a look at this at a high frequency. But what you can see it's non-set life of orthopaedics is on an improving path. It's not a target yet, which would target a set of what we consider to be in good industry practice. But we've made more than 75% progress towards the level from the trough that we saw in 2021. So within that, we further prioritized our strategic products, and these are in better condition again. So U.S. Life for our JOURNEY II Knee, has made more than 80% progress from trough to target. And both our POLARSTEM and Hips and EVOS small trauma -- in trauma have reached their targets already. There's clearly more to do to make product availability more reliable, but the early KPIs are encouraging.

And as supply improvements continue, sales rep time will be freed up and customer confidence will continue to build. And we believe that we'll be in a better position to pursue new business. The continuing strength of sports and wound on the second building block and stepping up our growth rate. Sports has already been outperforming the market for many years, as I noted, and we expect to continue that. When I look at the reasons for the bad performance, they're sustainable and fundamental. There's commercial excellence built on deep understanding of our customers, established customer relationships and a steady stream of innovation across procedures. New segment development in biologics, where we're just getting started and, of course, successful integration of acquired assets.

Looking forward, we're continuing to deliver a high cadence of new products across our major categories of knee and shoulder repair, including fixation technologies and biologics. And of course, the adjacencies in the orthoscopic Tower. In short, the innovation pipeline continues to be productive and broad feeding into a commercial channel that executes at a high level. That all gives us confidence that the franchise can keep delivering more of the same financially. Advanced Wound Management's outperformance is more recent. It was in 2021 that this franchise moved to above market performance and higher growth than in previous years. That means to just maintaining performance from here is going to be additive to the group growth rate compared to recent history.

And again, there are good reasons to expect that the franchise can sustain and even build on the recent growth rate. Firstly, the step-up in performance has been based on sustainable and fundamental drivers. Part of that is commercial execution. The organization is focused on our differentiated strengths such as the unique portfolio breadth among our larger peers and evidence-based selling that differentiates us from the smaller value players. And there's also an attractive portfolio mix. We have a leading position in the high-growth negative pressure wound therapy segment. We've also driven bioactive growth structurally higher by scaling up and successfully integrating our skin substitutes acquisition from 2019. And there are still opportunities for further growth, again, particularly in negative pressure.

In the traditional segment, we can win more share. Today, we have less than 10% share of the $1.7 billion market with a larger competitor selling much of it through single-source contracts. So we've already been converting accounts as contracts expire and RENASYS Edge creates a further opportunity for us to address the broader market. The single-use opportunity is more about market expansion. We're ideally placed to access that with our PICO's number one position. The segment is expected to keep growing in the teens in the next five years, and we believe a multiple of today's size is possible just through increased use in surgical incisions. The third building block of higher growth is innovation. Put simply, we've allocated more capital to R&D than we have in the past, which should drive more innovation, and we're now seeing the returns of that coming through.

That step-up in investment has been significant. Over the last three years, our R&D spend has been 25% higher relative to sales than it was in 2017. That included maintaining our commitment both through COVID and as our sales later recover. To give you a sense of how central to our model innovation is, more than 60% of revenue growth in 2022 came from products that you launched in the five years prior. That's also create clear step-up from less than 40% of growth in 2021 coming from new products, and we expect this proportion to remain at least at 50% in 2023. You can also see the change in the absolute number of launches. We expect 25 product launches in 2023, which is a clear step up from an average of about 18 in the period 2017 to 2022.

It isn't just about numbers. We're bringing key strategic products to the market across all of our franchises. So for example, in 2021 and 2022, we entered the cementless category with LEGION CONCELOC. And with more cementless launches still to come, we added a range of applications also to CORI, including a unique knee revision indication. We're the only robotic platform to carry that and launched our next-generation meniscal repair device FAST-FIX FLEX. I have to say that with . And that will continue in 2023. So we'll further build our CORI's functionality, including the unique need tensioner for soft tissue balancing. So we'll launch the next generation of RENASYS, as I just mentioned, and AETOS which will be our entry into next-generation shoulder.

So I'll now move on to profitability. To think about how we reach our target of a trading margin in excess of 20% in 2025, it's useful to look at what that factors have taken us to our current level. The pressures are in three groups. First, there have been onetime rebasing efforts, which are transactional exchange, foreign exchange and VBP Clearly, we don't know how foreign exchange will develop from here, but VBP is a permanent market change. Secondly, there's the balance of cost inflation, pricing and leverage. For most of the last three years, we've had a continuation of the past price deflation, higher cost inflation and underlying growth that hasn't been high enough to offset those factors. During COVID, the decision was taken to maintain the size of the organization, so the cost base was not adjusted at that time.

And we retain excess manufacturing capacity. And thirdly, there's been dilution from our growth investments, both from a rising R&D spend, as I talked about just now, and initial dilution from M&A since 2020. And these are investments that we decided to maintain again through COVID as part of our strategic focus on growth. When we look by franchise, it's really orthopaedics that's caused most of the group margin decline. Repeating the analysis shows that the same factors have been amplified here in orthopaedics. Of the onetime factors, Orthopaedics is more affected by dollar strength given the dominance of Memphis manufacturing and VBP, of course, is specific to Orthopaedics. On inflation and leverage, Orthopaedics revenue has been slower to recover since COVID.

Has met less of a growth offset for the recent cost inflation and the price deflation that was a feature of the market up to 2022. That has again left us with excess costs. Putting all that together, there are a few important observations. First, whether you look at the group margin for orthopaedics, only minority of the pressure over the last three years has come from rebasing efforts. Secondly, most of the rest either reflects slower revenue growth in the past or is due to our decisions to invest for higher growth in the future. With the higher growth that we're now positioned to deliver, we'll be better placed to drive our positive operating leverage that Anne-Francoise has mentioned. And thirdly, many of these headwinds should abate going forward or fall away entirely, particularly after 2023.

VBP will fully annualize during the first half of this year, and inflation is expected to moderate after this year, and we don't intend to our R&D spend to further rebase upwards. So that leads us to the bridge to the 2025 margin target. There'll still be a further transactional FX headwind in 2023. But as I said, VBP stops being an incremental headwind as we move through this year. We do not assume that inflation goes away in 2023. As I set out in our 2020 -- in our guidance, it will be a headwind again this year. But after that, we expect it to moderate. We're going to offset that pressure to productivity and cost actions that includes the network optimization initiative that we already announced in the 12-point plan and also a detailed set of cost actions mainly focused on OpEx. Together, we will deliver over $200 million in annual savings by 2025.

The final lever is growth. In the past, you've seen our growth leverage often consumed by price deflation and cost inflation. However, our 12-point plan initiative to optimize pricing put together with cost savings offsetting the cost inflation will mean that you'll see structurally higher growth falling through in margin leverage out to 2025. And from '25 onwards, we'll be operating as a fundamentally changed company, and this has been the goal of our strategy and investments in recent years. And we'll be able to now then rather choose how much we reinvest in more growth and how much we allow to drop through to further margin expansion. Clearly, the productivity and cost improvements are an important component of our plans. So I'll share a little more detail about what to expect.

We've identified a broad set of actions with cost levers reaching across manufacturing, sales and marketing and G&A. The plan is to deliver at pace with the full benefit coming in three years. In constant manufacturing, the rollout of Lean will bring simple processes, more standardization and reduced scrap. There are also still opportunities from optimizing our network where we have overcapacity, particularly in orthopaedics and from sourcing materials and components. All of this comes under the productivity initiatives of the 12-point plan. Sales and marketing and the market's levers will be a second big block. As I mentioned, the level of revenue growth in the last three years has left us with excess costs. And each commercial team is committed to further new savings to bring our cost base back into balance.

And we look at country mix in each franchise, including exiting business lines when they're unattractive in a particular market. Trauma in China that we've called out is one of those examples, and there are others in Europe as well that we've already acted on in 2022. And we've identified further opportunities over the next couple of years. Finally, there's corporate and G&A Again, there are potential savings from procurement, including in distribution. And as with the commercial costs, we've also committed to savings in our corporate and administrative costs. So in total, these actions will generate over $200 million of annual cost savings by 2025. Some elements will take time, particularly as you can imagine, in manufacturing. So while savings will already benefit us in 2023, it will also be somewhat back-end loaded with around half of the expected benefits coming in the final year.

So with that, I'm pleased to bring you these updated targets this morning. They represent a realistic outlook and a commitment to meaningfully improve Smith & Nephew's financial performance. The 12-point plan is starting to deliver, transforming the way we operate and bringing greater rigor and improved execution. As we continue to work through the 2-year life of the plan, we'll see the operational and financial benefits continue to accumulate in growth, profitability and cash generation. The benefit of a multiyear investment innovation is coming through, and there's much more detail behind that we'd like to share. I'm sure some of you will be at AAOS, and you're welcome to join our booth. And tour to see some of our recent launches and our near-term pipeline in Orthopaedics.

We'll also be holding a capital markets event later in the year, where we'll focus much more on the developing growth opportunities across our franchises. We've had great technology at Smith & Nephew for a long time. But this wave of innovation can take us a whole different level. We'll be in touch shortly a lot of date for our Capital Markets Day and we'd be delighted if you can join us. Now we can move to your questions.

A - Deepak Nath: Gentlemen, to my right.

Jack Reynolds-Clark: Thanks for the questions. Jack-Reynolds Clark from RBC. Really useful margin guidance bridge for the midterm guidance. Just wondering if you could give us a bit more information on the timing of those components. And then thinking about 2023 margin, how do you see phasing progressing through the year?

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.