The stock of Smith & Nephew PLC (NYSE:SNN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $38.19 per share and the market cap of $16.8 billion, Smith & Nephew PLC stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Smith & Nephew PLC is shown in the chart below.





Because Smith & Nephew PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.31% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Smith & Nephew PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Smith & Nephew PLC's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Smith & Nephew PLC over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Smith & Nephew PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.6 billion and earnings of $1.024 a share. Its operating margin is 10.42%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, the profitability of Smith & Nephew PLC is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Smith & Nephew PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Smith & Nephew PLC is -1.6%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -14.3%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Smith & Nephew PLC's ROIC is 11.14 while its WACC came in at 4.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Smith & Nephew PLC is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Smith & Nephew PLC (NYSE:SNN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 82% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about Smith & Nephew PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

