Smith not burdened by All Blacks-Ireland history ahead of Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — Aaron Smith made his New Zealand test debut against Ireland in 2012. The Irish were his first three tests, including his first test try.

That year was the last the All Blacks ever felt comfortable facing Ireland.

Their unbeaten record enduring for more than a century ended in 2016 in Chicago, and that bloomed rugby's best new rivalry. They have another showdown on Saturday in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals at Stade de France.

Smith played in the historic Chicago defeat then in three more losses to Ireland, including the seismic 2-1 series loss in New Zealand in July last year. That series gave Ireland the No. 1 ranking and launched a 17-test winning streak. Both are on the line on Saturday.

Recent history weighs in favor of Ireland, which has beaten New Zealand in three of their last four tests, and five of their last eight. But Smith, who is retiring after the Rugby World Cup, isn't looking back for motivation or inspiration, not even to the 2019 World Cup quarterfinal when the All Blacks crushed Ireland 46-14 and Smith scored two of their seven tries.

“My energy is pushed towards more the opportunity that's in front of us,” he said on Tuesday. "The excitement of what we can control as a group.

"If you're held down by the weight of the past, you wont be able to do anything, you won't be able to play well, you'll be too scared to do anything. To trust your instincts.

“Being free, being energized with intent (is important) — and there's plenty of intent and want this weekend. I don't think there's the burden or the statistics or the weight on us like that. It's a final at a World Cup for us and we're ready to go.”

Smith started in all three tests last year against the Irish, who won from behind after losing the first test, and he wasn't consigning them entirely to history.

“Last year matters in the sense of taking the learnings,” he said.

"But I believe we're a totally different team to July last year. We've got new coaches and, as a group, that series really galvanized us. I can't wait for Saturday to see what happens.

“We're at a World Cup, we're playing in a final and it's all on the line. History is history and history's going to get created on Saturday. There is a definite mutual respect, two proud nations. Happiness and pain for how the result goes."

The fallout from New Zealand's first home series loss to Ireland almost cost coach Ian Foster his job. He took on new assistants Jason Ryan from the Crusaders and Joe Schmidt, who coached Ireland from 2013-19 and beat the All Blacks in Chicago and Dublin.

Schmidt, renowned for his forensic attention to detail, has impressed the All Blacks.

“He always has clips to show you if you ask, so you've got to be careful what you ask him because it could cost you 20 minutes!” Smith said with a smile. “The last 18 months, I've really enjoyed connecting with him.”

