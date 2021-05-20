Smith pleads guilty to battery

May 20—The founder of the region's largest mental health counseling service pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Hamlet Smith II, 51, founder of Life Strategies Counseling, entered the plea before Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling in a Microsoft TEAMS hearing.

The misdemeanor charge stemmed from an altercation with a professional woman who had visited his Mallard Court office for an interview in October 2019, according to Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. Initially, Hatfield said, Smith had been charged with first degree sexual abuse of an adult.

Four months prior to the incident, the victim, then 23, had started her first professional job as a journalist for a local television station.

On Oct. 22, 2019, she had gone to Smith's office to interview him on camera for a segment on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which is a mental health condition that is triggered by a stressful event, according to Hatfield.

"Upon getting there, she was shown to Mr. Smith's office, and what I would characterize as 'struggled' through the interview with Mr. Smith, conducting the interview in a professional way, but it was just very difficult to get through," Hatfield said.

When the reporter ended the interview, according to Hatfield, "Mr. Smith unlawfully and intentionally made contact of a provoking and insulting nature with the victim by grabbing her breast.

"The victim told him, essentially, 'This is not going to happen,'" Hatfield said. "The victim then, very shocked and distraught, gathered her things and left, reported it to her employer, also reported it to the Beckley city police."

BPD investigators later set up a call under the state's one-party consent laws to record a conversation in which Smith apologized to the victim, said Hatfield.

Smith was arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse of an adult following the phone call and indicted by a grand jury in January 2020.

Under state code, first degree sexual abuse is a felony that occurs when an individual subjects another person to sexual contact without their consent, and when the lack of consent results from forcible compulsion.

If convicted of the charge, he would have faced one to five years in prison, up to $10,000 in fines and would have been required to register for life as a sex offender on the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

For the misdemeanor charge of battery, Smith faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $500, the prosecuting attorney said. As part of the plea deal, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

During the Tuesday hearing, Poling asked Smith a series of questions designed to prove that Smith was legally capable of entering a guilty plea.

When asked by Poling, Smith, from his own location, said he had been married 29 years. He answered Poling's questions about his family and education.

However, a woman's voice was audible on the call, as she apparently supplied Smith with the answers to the questions. Smith then repeated the woman's replies to the judge.

"I'm going to assume that may be your wife there, feeding you answers," Poling interjected "I'm going to ask her to not assist you.

"If you don't know, that's a perfectly fine answer."

Smith told the judge he is now employed at Life Strategies and that he has been in treatment for PTSD for one or two years. He said that he has had sound legal representation throughout the legal process, that he understood the facts of the case and that he voluntarily agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge of battery.

The victim had inadvertently been left out of the Teams meeting, but Hatfield added her to the session at about 11:20 a.m., twenty minutes into the scheduled hearing but before Smith entered the "guilty" plea.

Charleston attorney Mark Plantz represented Smith, and James Rhodes of the Raleigh Adult Probation office attended.

Poling set the sentencing hearing for July 7 at 10 a.m. Hatfield had requested an in-person hearing, as opposed to a virtual hearing.