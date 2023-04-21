Smith pleads not guilty to Gouverneur, Rossie murders

Apr. 21—CANTON — Adam W. Smith pleaded not guilty in St. Lawrence County Court on Friday morning to a 14-count indictment for the alleged murders of Gouverneur and Rossie men.

Smith, 46, is charged in an indictment with stabbing and killing Ronald E. "Huck" Durham on Feb. 11 in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur, and William M. Freeman on March 1 at his Rossie home.

About 20 relatives of Mr. Durham attended the proceeding, all wearing plain black T-shirts in the courtroom. A few of Mr. Freeman's relatives also showed up.

After Smith's arraignment, Mr. Durham's family all changed into shirts that said "Justice for Huck" on the front. On the back, the shirts had a picture of Mr. Durham, flanked by angel wings, with his birth and death dates beneath. They wore those during a private meeting with District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua.

When they left the room after about 20 or 30 minutes, many of them could be seen crying in the hallways as they left the courthouse. Mr. Pasqua said he explained to them what happened in court and declined to comment further.

Following the closed-door talk, relatives of both Mr. Freeman and Mr. Durham declined to speak with reporters.

Smith, dressed in orange jail clothes with two sheriff deputies close by, responded to Judge Gregory P. Storie's questions initially saying "mhm" and "yeah" in a low volume, then began answering "yes" after one of his attorneys whispered something in his ear. Although Smith was named in a news release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office as a Lake Placid resident, he told the judge he resides at 233 Johnstown Road in Gouverneur and receives mail at a post office box.

Smith shook his head in a "no" fashion and then looked downward as Judge Storie read the individual charges aloud. When the judge asked if he understood the charges against him, Smith said yes.

Mr. Pasqua and St. Lawrence County Conflict Defender Sara Behuniak made arguments about Smith's bail status.

Mr. Pasqua argued that the severity and number of charges warrant continuing to hold Smith in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail. He also noted that Smith was on probation for third-degree burglary, a felony. The charges, coupled with the fact that Smith was arrested for the murders "outside of St. Lawrence County" led to citations for violating probation.

"He has shown he has issues following the directions of the court," Mr. Pasqua said.

Ms. Behuniak argued that Smith had successfully completed prior probationary sentences for misdemeanor convictions, and also noted he had no outstanding warrants when arrested. She also noted that Smith was on public assistance and in treatment for mental health and substance abuse and has no resources to pay a high bail.

"Any amount of bail would cause an undue burden because of his limited resources," she said.

Judge Storie sided with Mr. Pasqua, ordering Smith held without bail. After the decision, Ms. Behuniak asked the judge to put his decision in writing.

Mr. Pasqua held a brief question-and-answer session with the press after Smith's appearance adjourned.

He said he wouldn't comment on any new findings that weren't mentioned in court. He did say the next step is to get their case ready for a potential trial.

"Our focus right now is bringing the case to a point that's trial-ready," he said. "At this point, we have to make sure we provide all the discovery.

"It's still an ongoing investigation, making sure we have every piece of evidence possible, making sure we interview any (possible) witnesses."

In court, Ms. Behuniak asked for 120 days to go over the "voluminous" discovery for the two murder cases and to schedule hearings on things like admissibility of evidence and any statements that may have been made to police.

"You're talking about a minimum of six to seven months before you're anywhere close to trial," Mr. Pasqua said.

Some of that discovery includes recordings of three interviews Smith made to police before his arrest. Earlier in court, Mr. Pasqua said Smith was interviewed twice by state police, once on the phone on Feb. 12 and in person on Feb. 27, and a third time by sheriff's office investigators on March 2.

Stemming from the murder of Mr. Durham, Smith is indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

For the murder of Mr. Freeman, the indictment charges Smith with first-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, third-degree grand larceny and four counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Earlier this month, Mr. Pasqua said the first-degree murder charges mean that Smith allegedly killed the two victims in the course of committing "a designated felony."

"First-degree burglary and first-degree robbery are designated felonies," Mr. Pasqua said.

In Mr. Durham's case, Smith is accused of intentionally killing him while robbing him in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Mr. Pasqua declined to say what Smith may have stolen or attempted to steal. Mr. Durham died of a single stab wound to the neck, police have said previously.

In Mr. Freeman's case, Smith is accused of intentionally killing him while committing a home invasion burglary. Police have said Mr. Freeman was stabbed multiple times at his home on County Route 10 in Rossie.

The third-degree grand larceny charge stemming from Mr. Freeman's death is for stealing property valued at more than $3,000. The grand larceny counts are for stealing firearms, a credit card and debit card, the indictment says. Smith also stole Mr. Freeman's truck, which he was driving at the time of his arrest the following day.

Announcing Smith's arrest on March 7, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe told members of the press that there is "some association" between Mr. Durham, Mr. Freeman and Smith. He declined to comment further.

Smith has been incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton since March 2. Earlier that day, he was arrested driving Mr. Freeman's stolen 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. He was apprehended near the Bradley Street exit on Interstate 81 heading north near Watertown. Police charged him with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and booked him into jail.

At the time Smith is accused of killing Mr. Durham and Mr. Freeman, he was on probationary supervision following an attempted burglary conviction.

Prior to Smith's arrest, state police wrongfully charged 22-year-old Gouverneur resident Frederick A. Wing Jr. with Mr. Durham's murder just hours after he was killed. Mr. Wing was arraigned that day and remanded to the county jail without bail. While he was incarcerated, Mr. Freeman was murdered, and Mr. Wing was released from jail the following day. Mr. Pasqua has since said Mr. Wing is innocent.

Mr. Wing still has a pending second-degree murder count, but the district attorney's office and Mr. Wing's lawyer, Edward F. Narrow, are working through the legal process to get the charge officially tossed.