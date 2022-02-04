Smith proclaims February teen dating violence month

Feb. 3—LIMA — During her weekly press conference on Wednesday, Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith signed a proclamation designating February as teen dating violence and awareness prevention month in Lima.

Every February, young people, their loved ones and other caring individuals join together across the country for a national effort to raise awareness about the issue of teen dating violence through Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM). The annual, month-long push focuses on advocacy and education to stop dating abuse before it starts.

"It's never too late to start talking to young people about healthy relationships," Smith said.

Erin Ostling Burkholder, the Crime Victim Services director of outreach and prevention, said dating violence is very common, especially among teens and young adults.

Burkholder noted that according to statistics, one in three teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they are with before they become adults. Nearly half — 43 percent — of college women report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors.

"We are so excited to be participating in TDVAM again this year. The theme for 2022 is 'Talk About It.' This (initiative) is a call to action for young people and adults to have meaningful conversations about healthy relationships what we should expect from our partners," Burkholder said. "How to support someone who may be experiencing relationship violence."

The prevention program at Crime Victim Services began in 2012 and provides a culturally appropriate educational curriculum to youth and adults to prevent relationship violence and cultivate a culture where consent and respect for one another is a central tenet. With more than 25 years of combined professional education experience, prevention educators deliver an evidence-based curriculum that meets the core educational requirements of the Ohio Department of Education, Burkholder noted.

Crime Victim Services will be hosting a series of events in February and invites the public to join in raising awareness. Interested individuals can find event details can be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DayOneofCrimeVictimServices/