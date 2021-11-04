Will Smith Reveals His First Marriage Ended After He Fell In Love with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Co-Star

Will Smith’s new memoir “Will” is soon to be released, and the legendary actor is said to be spilling all of his juicy secrets.

In an excerpt of his new memoir obtained by People, Smith confesses that he fell in love with his co-star Stockard Channing as they filmed for their movie “Six Degrees of Separation” in 1992. At this point, though, the “Pursuit of Happyness” star was married to his first wife Sheree Zampino, and the newly married couple had just welcomed their only child together, Trey Smith.

Will Smith (L) said he fell in love with "Six Degrees of Separation" co-star Stockard Channing (R).

“Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least,” the now-father of three wrote. “She’d married a guy named Will Smith, and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier,” he said, referring to his character in the movie.

But that’s not all. Coming clean, he added, “To make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing.” Smith and his family went to New York to film the movie and he said “after the film wrapped, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A.” However, the move did not expunge his feelings for “The First Wives Club” star. “I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard,” he wrote.

Smith has confessed this previously in an interview with Esquire and said it came when he was doing method acting, which is when an actor never breaks character during a shoot, even when the cameras are not rolling.

The 53-year-old vowed not to do method acting again and said “It is a really dangerous place when you get good at it.”

Stockard commented after the first time Smith disclosed this information and said that she was “flattered.” Smith and Zampino were married until 1995, and two years later he married his current wife Jada Pinkett Smith.