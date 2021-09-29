Will Smith says he once wanted Halle Berry and Misty Copeland to be his girlfriends - even while married

From left: Halle Berry on the red carpet of the 2021 Oscars, Will Smith at a “Bad Boys for Life” photo call in January 2020, and Misty Copeland on the red carpet of the 2020 Grammys. Chris Pizzello/AP; Thibault Camus/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith said that "if he could have anything," he'd want Halle Berry and Misty Copeland to be his girlfriends.

Smith, who had the idea while married to Jada Pinkett Smith, said he realized it'd be "horrific."

"It doesn't make me a bad person that I'm married and I think Halle is beautiful," the actor said.

Will Smith said that his biggest desire, while still married to Jada Pinkett Smith, was to have a group of girlfriends that included actress Halle Berry and ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

Smith, 53, revealed in an interview for the November cover of GQ that he had the revelation while working with his longtime intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm.

Wesley Lowery, Smith's interviewer, wrote that Smith and Boehm even "researched specific women who could round out his aspirational harem" with the intention of contacting the people afterward.

Smith, who's been married to Pinkett Smith since December 1997, said that the concept initially seemed feasible until he realized it would actually be "horrific."

"I don't know where I saw it or some shit as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea," Smith said. "And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, 'That would be horrific. That would be horrific.' I was like, 'Can you imagine how miserable?'"

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married since 1997. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Smith said that even though the plan wasn't fully executed, Boehm was "cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was OK to be me and be who I was."

"It was OK to think Halle is fine," the actor said. "It doesn't make me a bad person that I'm married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins."

He added: "That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn't make me a piece of shit."

Elsewhere in his GQ profile, Smith revealed that he and Pinkett Smith decided at one point in their marriage that they would no longer be monogamous.

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way," he said. "And marriage for us can't be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody."

