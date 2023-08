Associated Press

Japan held the ball far less against Spain than it did in its first two Women's World Cup matches and yet kept right on scoring. Japan switched tactics in its final Group C match, moving from a possession-oriented style to quick counterattacks. The result was a 4-0 trouncing of the sixth-ranked team in the world, a first-place finish in the group, and a display of versatility that makes Japan look like a serious title contender.