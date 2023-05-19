Smith sentenced to life plus 35 years after pleading guilty to 2020 double murder in Commerce

May 18—Guilty pleas were entered and prison sentences handed down today in connection with a double murder in Hunt County.

Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett was sentenced to life in prison, plus 35 years in prison for the February 2, 2020 murders of Abbaney Nicole Matts and Deja Monica Matts. Smith was additionally charged with the offense of capital murder but was not eligible for the death penalty based upon applicable case law, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon by Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker, Jr.

"We are grateful that this case was resolved with the defendant receiving very significant prison sentences and that the family will not have to go through the process of a murder trial," Walker said. "The State was prepared to proceed to trial in June. However, the defendant indicated he would agree to plead guilty to two counts of murder with sentences of life in prison plus 35 years in prison and this resolution was accepted by Abbaney and Deja's family as well as the State. Since the sentences will be served consecutively, the defendant will be required to complete his first sentence prior to starting his second sentence."

Smith's attorney had been seeking to have evidence in the case thrown out, claiming his constitutional rights were violated during the investigation into the murders.

Defense counsel Jessica McDonald had also argued Smith was not mentally competent to stand trial.

Dr. Michael Pittman was appointed Wednesday as an expert in mental health.

The murders occurred on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. Smith was reported to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts.

"Assistant District Attorney Jeff Kovach served as lead counsel for the State and did an outstanding job preparing these cases for prosecution," Walker said. "He was aided by the exceptional work of Texas Ranger Chad Matlock as well as Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Chief Bryan Vaughn, Lt. Chad Ballard, and Lt. Glen McCull who were critical in securing the convictions and sentence."

Smith's is still facing multiple legal problems in other areas of North Texas as he is also accused of capital murder by Denton police as well as aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.

Smith was taken into custody in Rowlett and an arrest warrant was obtained through the use of surveillance and witness tips.

The Denton Police Department reported Smith and two other Rowlett residents, Jalin Hargrove and Earnest Rogers were charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Steven Daniels on Dec. 31, 2019.

During the search of the Rowlett residence, evidence was located that connected Smith as well as the two others to the Denton PD case. Denton detectives then applied for a secondary search warrant for the residence. Hargrove and Rogers were placed under arrest and transported to the Denton City Jail without incident.