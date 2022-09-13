Smith sentenced on sex crimes

MORGAN COUNTY - Dean W. Smith was sentenced to a four-year definite prison term earlier this month in Morgan County on unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, and an indefinite term of four to six years for pandering sexually-oriented materials, a second-degree felony, according to the Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath. The counts will be served consecutively for a term of eight to 10 years.

A Morgan County grand jury indicted Smith in September 2021 on 12 counts of unlawful sexual conduct and pandering, after hearing testimony from officers with the Southeaster Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force conducted the investigation along with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was arrested the following day and pled guilty to the two charges on June 14.

McGrath reminds anyone who may be a victim or has information related to child sex crimes to contact his office at 740-962-4044 or submit an anonymous tip to the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Tase Force at https:/washingtoncountysheriff.org/tip-inquire-form/ or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

