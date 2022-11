Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Browns 23-17 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. Brissett led Cleveland to a 4-7 record over the first 12 weeks of the season. Week 13 brings with it the return of the suspended Deshaun Watson. Watson will make his season debut in Houston of all places against his old team. Can he help the Browns run the table, and find their way into the postseason? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.