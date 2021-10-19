Will Smith shows off the results of his 'Dad Bod Challenge,' months after saying he was in the 'worst shape' of his life

HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Reuters

Will Smith posted an Instagram video showing his body transformation progress.

Smith started the "Dad Bod Challenge" after saying he was in the worst shape of his life in May.

Will Smith is starting to look like the action star from "I am Legend" and "Hancock" again - five months after showing off his self-described "dad bod."

The 53-year-old actor said he was in the worst shape of his life in May, which he attributed to gaining weight during the pandemic. He then posted a photo of himself in a pair of boxer briefs, saying he was proud of his "dad bod" but motivated to get back to his usual physique.

On Sunday, he shared a photo of his body transformation in an Instagram post.

The video featured a montage of Smith doing various exercises, including dumbell presses, chest flye presses, and sit-ups, with the caption "Sunday aren't an excuse to rest."

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better," Smith wrote.

Smith's initial "dad bod" post in May sparked the "Dad Bod Challenge." Other celebrities, including Anthony Anderson, Chris Spencer, and Marlon Wayans, followed his example, posting similar photos and a caption outlining their goals.

The Will Smith workout includes tire flips and jogging

Smith, who stars in the upcoming blockbusters "Bright 2" and "Bad Boys 4," has been regularly posting his own workout moves on Instagram and YouTube over the last six months, as well as clips of others following his trend.

Smith's workout videos range from intense athlete workouts like tire flips and heavy-weight back squats, to more casual jogs and light-weight dumbbell presses.

In July, he went swimming in the world's deepest pool on a visit to Deep Dive Dubai.

