Wendy Williams is opening up about her financial situation. During a chat with Fat Joe on Instagram Live, the TV personality reveals that she only has $2. In April, Wendy shared with fans that she's been in an ongoing battle with Wells Fargo, as it pertains to getting access to her frozen accounts. The talk show host has been away from her daytime talker, 'The Wendy Williams Show,' for health reasons since last October. That is when Wendy tells Fat Joe that her money was frozen by her bank, and claims she 'only has $2 and nothing else.'