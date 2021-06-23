Smith surrenders to RCPD following Tuesday shooting, remains in custody

Jun. 23—Jamie Smith is in Riley County Jail on an attempted first-degree murder charge after surrendering to police Wednesday morning.

The Riley County Police Department said Smith, 23, surrendered shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Riley County Law Enforcement Center. Police said Smith, a former Manhattan resident, recently moved to Alabama but returned to town for a visit.

Police searched for Smith on Tuesday and Wednesday following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the 400 block of South Juliette Avenue. Officers filed a report for attempted first-degree murder at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday.

Police suspect Smith of shooting at a 38-year-old woman multiple times. Emergency responders took the woman to Ascension Via Christi Hospital with a gunshot wound. She is in critical condition. On Wednesday morning, RCPD disputed reports of the woman's death, saying she was still alive.

Police asked the public to avoid the 400 block of South Juliette Avenue for nearly four hours Tuesday, ending around 7 p.m.

The police department said it will release more information as it becomes available. Police didn't release the woman's name.