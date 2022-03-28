Will Smith takes a swing at Chris Rock during Oscars over joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

Chris Rock got into a hairy situation with Will Smith at the Oscars Sunday night.

Before presenting the award for documentary feature, the comedian took aim at Jada Pinkett Smith, telling her how much he was looking forward to watching her in “G.I. Jane 2.”

The 50-year-old actress shaved her head last year while revealing her battle with alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Will Smith responded by jumping on stage and hitting Rock in the face, before walking back to his seat.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth,” Smith appeared to shout at Rock as producers cut the audio on the entire program.

In foreign language broadcasts, the audio remained on as Rock chuckled that “Will Smith just slapped the s— out of me.”

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said.

Jada Pinkett Smith shaved her hair in December after a bald patch appeared at her hair line.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” she said in an Instagram video. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”

