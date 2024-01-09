Smith Twp. shakeup: Wife's resignation gives back Scott Showalter's trustee seat

SMITH TWP. − A new Smith Township trustee has resigned, so her husband could reclaim his seat in a planned decision.

Julie Showalter, 53, was elected Nov. 7 as a write-in candidate. She took office on Jan. 2, but resigned the same day.

In her place, Scott Showalter, 52, was appointed by the other trustees − Terry Criss and Larry Barnett - to fill her unexpired term. He will have to run in two years to retain the four-year, non-partisan position.

In Mahoning County, Scott Showalter has been a longtime Smith Township trustee. Smith Township is near Sebring, O.

Showalter, a longtime trustee, missed his chance for re-election in November because the Mahoning County Board of Elections found an error on his petition. He was left of the ballot, and couldn't run as a write-in candidate. His wife ran to protect his seat and give it back.

And it's perfectly legal.

"I enjoy working for the people," Scott Showalter said.

Showalter blames Board of Elections for the situation

Showalter was one of 22 candidates in Mahoning County to miss the Nov. 7 ballot due to a technicality. He failed to sign a circular portion of the petition. He said he tried to appeal the disqualification, but he was denied.

Had he made the ballot, he would have run unopposed.

Showalter blamed the Board of Elections for the situation, and claimed it won't answer questions or help candidates.

"It's getting harder and harder to find people that want to run for any kind of office, and they make it very difficult and very stressful," he said. "The very institution that should service us, as candidates, refuses to offer any type of assistance."

He also said four candidates were granted appeals and got back on the ballot. "That was arbitrary," Showalter said.

"If I didn't fill it out completely and they didn't fill it out completely, then what makes their flaw less fatal than mine. Either you let them all in or you let them all out. You just arbitrarily let who you want back on the ballot," Showalter said.

Showalter found a way around the disqualification

Showalter, not wanting to throw in the towel, hatched the plan to have his wife run for his seat and give it back.

He said they were upfront with voters.

And, on Nov. 7, Julie Showalter, a write-in candidate, beat Matt Hutton and Kevin Bartchy and received 61% of the vote. Hutton, a Beloit councilman, and Bartchy, a firefighter, also ran as write-in candidates.

Hutton's stepdaughter Rachael Collins, speaking on his behalf, said they are dismayed by the maneuver.

"Matt knew that Julie would be resigning immediately and her husband would be appointed, which is why he ran in the first place," Collins said. "He believes in democracy and his civic duties. This election has shown the sad state of affairs our community is in."

"It is legal," state official confirms.

Mark Finamore, the township's law director, said Julie Showalter was certified, sworn in and bonded before she resigned. Prior to her departure, she served briefly as board president and named Criss as vice president.

Criss and Barnett then appointed Scott Showalter and made him board president.

"Is it the best thing? No," Criss said. "Under the circumstances, Scott does a great job and we would've hated to lose him over some technicality. They were up-front about it."

Finamore said he made sure the move was legal.

"It is legal," confirmed Melanie Amato, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Secretary of State's office, said in an email. She also detailed how elective offices are filled if they are vacated.

State law − Revised Code No. 503.24 − showed there are no restrictions for Smith Township or any other township to make this kind of appointment, despite the optics or circumstances. It says trustees have initial authority over a vacancy.

Filling Vacancies in Elective Offices in Ohio by Ben Ang Duer on Scribd

The rule states trustees must fill a vacancy within 30 days. If they don't, a campaign committee or probate court judge can fill it.

The rule also has guidelines for filling a vacancy 40 days before an odd-numbered election.

That's it. Nothing else.

"To my knowledge," Finamore said Scott and Julie Showalter were upfront and candid with voters about their plans. And, Finamore added "I have not received any complaints," over it.

The Alliance Review contacted the write-in candidates via email a week before the election, and asked them to complete an election questionnaire. Among the questions on the questionnaire was this one: "How long do you intend to serve on the Smith Twp. Board of Trustees? (In other words, do you intend to serve a full board term if elected, and do you see this as your chance to begin an extended service on the board?)"

Julie Showalter did not respond to the questionnaire.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Smith Twp. shakeup: Wife's resignation gives back Scott Showalter's trustee seat