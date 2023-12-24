Smithee weighs in on deciding to run for re-election, school vouchers, more

John Smithee, Texas Representative for the 86th District that represents the seven districts of the Texas Panhandle including Randall, spoke about the recent legislative session and his decision to seek reelection for an office he has held since 1985.

After much speculation that this current term would be his last, Smithee said many factors played into his seeking another term.

“I went into this last session thinking it would be my last, but the decision of Four Price not to run again was a huge factor in my seeking another term,” Smithee said. “It was not in the best interests of Amarillo and the Panhandle area not to have someone in office without any legislative experience. There is no substitute for what you learn from the experience of working to get bills passed. I would not feel right if we did not have someone without any knowledge or experience of how to get things done for our area.”

Smithee

Regarding school vouchers, Smithee said he opposed them along with other House members due to the lack of clarity and oversight. He was also disappointed that money for education has been tied to passing a voucher program.

“One of the problems is that we had appropriated a large sum of money for public schools who badly need the money right now,” Smithee said. “These schools need it right now to offset the inflation that they have gone through for the last few years. We have money for significant teacher raises and money for school districts that is just sitting in a bank account. It is a real shame. We could not get that money out to our schools, especially our rural school districts, to raise teachers' pay. It became apparent that the funding would be tied to vouchers, so our schools did not get that funding with that not passing.”

Smithee stressed that it is unfortunate that this funding is being held up, with schools needing more funding for unfunded mandates from the state for school security. He feels that more officers in schools would minimize the impact of school shootings and be a deterrent.

Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University, speaks with state Reps. Ken King and John Smithee on Thursday at the Texans Caring for Texans award ceremony in Canyon.

“We passed legislation in response to what happened in Uvalde last year to require schools to have school safety officers to protect our schools,” Smithee said. “That is an extremely expensive requirement for our schools. We never intended it to be an unfunded mandate. When we passed the legislation, we knew there would be funding to help these schools implement this program, but the funding has not gone through due to school vouchers being tied to this money.”

Saying he would have preferred to put the funding mechanism for the school security measures when it passed, Smithee said it is an unfortunate situation. He also said that there is work to be done to create a voucher program that does not hurt public schools while playing by similar rules.

“I would favor a local option election for districts that want to go to vouchers,” Smithee said. “Let the voters decide if vouchers are best for their district. There is a significant difference between many rural school districts to their urban counterparts. There should also be no penalty for districts that decide not to go to vouchers that would cause them to lose funding.”

Accountability and transparency are big factors in his aversion to public vouchers.

“You have to make sure that the students that attend these private schools are being educated,” Smithee said. “There are several ways to do that, but how you do that is a matter of debate. Ultimately, we have a constitutional obligation as legislators to ensure that if a child goes to a private school, they receive an education on par or superior to a public education. We need to make sure that all the finances are clear so that money is not misused."

Mental health hospital, prescription notice among legislative accomplishments

“One of the biggest accomplishments over the last year from Panhandle delegation is to secure $160 million for a new mental health hospital to be built in Amarillo,” he added. “It is so overdue to treat those in the criminal justice system and others in the Texas Panhandle. This will give us mental health resources in the area that we have never had before. As a result of that, I believe it will help our quality of life and impact crime long term.”

The most challenging part of the equation in getting the hospital built is finding a location to build it due to its size, according to Smithee.

Another piece of legislation that Smithee was proud to be a part of this last session was a measure that required that when a prescription was given, patients are made aware of the costs and replacement medications that may be lower in cost. He said that about 40% of patient prescriptions never get filled due to the cost of the medication.

“Once they find out the cost or that their insurance does not cover it, they decide not to get these needed medications,” Smithee said. “When you leave that office, you will know exactly what that prescription will be and the cost. If a less expensive generic or substitute medication is available, the patient will be made aware.”

When asked about what Texas can do to address its ranking of the least medical insured state in the nation, Smithee spoke about the issues that have prevented expansion of healthcare to more of the population. More than 18 percent, or more than 5 million Texans, have no health insurance.

“This has been a historic problem in the state due to the number of agricultural workers we have,” he said. “We have always been near the bottom of employer-based health insurance. Most agricultural employers do not provide insurance for their workers. These days if your employer does not provide health insurance, it is exceedingly difficult for the average person on a fairly meager salary to afford any kind of insurance.”

He said that the state has tried to tailor a plan with the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington to expand coverage without being like every other state.

“Unless we adopt the plan that the federal government prescribes for us, then we cannot access the federal dollars that other states have,” Smithee said. “It is a match between federal and state dollars for most states. Because of our large uninsured population, we have been unable to afford full Medicaid participation. We have tried to kind of scale it so we could participate, but the federal government has not allowed us to do a modified plan.”

Asked if he had an opinion of the Amarillo City Council contemplating an abortion travel ban, Smithee said that he had full faith in the council coming to a conclusion that will be right for the community.

“It's probably not a good situation to encourage a neighbor to sue a neighbor in a civil suit,” he said. “That really does not fit our community here. Most of us try to have a good relationship with each other. I do not think you have to adopt some cookie cutter resolution that other cities have passed.”

Smithee said he is looking forward to the next session so that the legislature can work on solutions that help all Texans, especially in relation to the schools that teach their children.

