Smithers gets life in federal kidnapping case

Dec. 12—ASHLAND — In a federal courtroom in downtown Ashland Monday, Officer Tommy Robinson of the Flatwoods Police Department read a letter to the man who shot him in the neck earlier this year.

At times pausing to regain his composure, Robinson recounted to U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning how the "coward" Jonathan Lee Smithers ambushed him in a parking lot on May 2, 2022, nearly killing him.

"On May 1, I started my shift like any other, not knowing my whole world would turn upside down," Robinson said. "At 2:45 a.m., I had the worse call of my life. I was ambushed by a coward. The coward pulled a gun on me and shot me through the neck."

Smithers, sitting next to defense attorney Michael "Frenchie" Curtis, stared straight ahead as the Robinson recounted the injuries — both physically and mentally — Smithers left him with that night.

Robinson recounted the nerve damage left in his legs and arms, the PTSD, the fact he can't work. Robinson said he's never going to forget Smithers' face the night he shot him.

"I seen the look in his face and I believe he thought I had died, because I know if he thought I was alive, he would've shot me in the head where I laid," Robinson said.

Robinson recounted the wake of carnage left by Smithers through the years — he brought up the 10-year-old girl Smithers stabbed 24 times. She miraculously survived her ordeal. He brought up the kidnapping victim he mercilessly beat and threatened with a gun hours before shooting the officer.

While the survivors of Smithers' crimes would live on — scared, but alive — Robinson said he could take solace in the fact Smithers would be in prison wasting away his days until he expired.

"You are a waste of a human being that doesn't deserve the air you breathe," Robinson concluded.

As he walked away from the podium, he stared long and hard at his assailant, with the purest white-hot rage.

Story continues

The sentence for Smithers was already decided months ago — he had agreed to go way for life in prison for kidnapping the woman. While Robinson's shooting was the actual legal matter — that's being handled in state court — federal prosecutor Erin Roth said she believed the officer should be heard in court.

While the victim of the kidnapping was supposed to show and deliver her own statement, she didn't make it in time after the court already delayed the hearing once.

However, Roth made sure to express the pain Smithers caused her, too.

According to Roth, a portion of the victim's teeth was busted out when Smithers busted the woman's mouth with the butt of a pistol. She's also suffering from PTSD and guilt.

"She feels guilt for what happened to Tommy," Roth said. "She told me she was so certain she was going to die, she just laid there. And that's how Tommy got shot. It's heartbreaking, because that wasn't her fault at all."

Roth also revealed that Smithers wanted life in prison — she said jailhouse phone calls captured Smithers stating that if he didn't get life, he'd go hurt someone else.

During the defense portion of the hearing, Curtis asked Bunning to impose the life sentence, as it was his client's wish.

Smithers didn't offer anything to court — when asked if he had a statement, he said, "No thanks."

Prior to pronouncing the sentence, Bunning stated that outside of a murder, this was one of the worst cases he's ever seen.

"The people who have survived what you have done are resilient," he said. "Officer Robinson is resilient — what's the old saying ... what doesn't kill you makes you stronger? I think that's very true here."

Bunning also stated he believed Smithers was beyond rehabilitation.

"I don't know where you went off the rails — rehabilitation is a goal we have in corrections, but sometimes punishment is the best we can hope for. I believe that's the case today. You're pure evil in many ways."

Bunning continued, "I stopped trying to figure out why people do what they do, why they do such evil things. Fortunately you have no children, you have no dependents, so you leave no one behind. That's a good thing."

The judge sentenced Smithers to life, but gave Greenup County authorities the final say on whether Smithers would serve his term concurrently or consecutively with the federal sentence.

He also ordered Smithers to pay the kidnapping victim $5,000 in restitution.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com