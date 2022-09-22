Smithers pleads guilty to kidnapping charge

Sep. 22—ASHLAND — The man accused of shooting Officer Tommy Robinson in the neck is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a federal kidnapping charge.

Jonathan L. Smithers, 41, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in federal court to the kidnapping preceding the shooting of Robinson in May.

He is due back in court on Dec. 12, where he faces life imprisonment.

According to his plea agreement, Smithers barged into the room of his girlfriend, punched her in the mouth and forced her into hiding in a closet. After threatening to shoot her if she did not come out, Smithers forced her at gunpoint to accompany him to various locations around Boyd and Greenup county, according to federal court records.

At one point, Smithers pistol-whipped the victim, records show.

Into the evening of May 1, Smithers forced the victim into a car and drove her out to Flatwoods, records show.

The two got out and Smithers — still armed with the gun — forced the victim to walk around random routes and climb fences for several hours, records show.

Eventually, the victim collapsed in a creek bed due to exhaustion and Smithers dragged her up to some nearby apartments, records show.

When Smithers turned his back, the victim crawled into a dark area and hid, records show. Smithers couldn't find her and left the area — records show the victim ran to a the Super Quik and collapsed.

Smithers was lurking around the area of the Bay Berry Townhomes when Officer Robinson responded for a suspicious person call — Smithers shot him in the neck and fled, later being found and taken to the ground by state police, records show.

State court records show child sexual abuse images were found on his cell phone at the time of his arrest.

Smithers faces multiple charges in Boyd and Greenup counties as well.

