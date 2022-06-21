Smithers preparing to serve life in prison

Jun. 21—GREENUP — Jonathan Smithers is set to plead guilty and serve life in prison.

Smithers appeared in front of Judge Paul Craft in Greenup County District Court Monday afternoon for preliminary hearings in three cases, including the case in which he is accused of shooting Officer Tommy Robinson in the neck.

A preliminary hearing was waived in two of the three cases Smithers was present to answer to on Monday. The charges in the two cases are attempted murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

As Officer Robinson looked on, Smithers agreed that he will plead guilty to Judge Brian McCloud in August. According to the signed plea agreement, as explained by Judge Craft, Smithers is to be sentenced to life in prison upon entering the guilty plea. The court date for Smithers to plead guilty and accept the life sentence is set for Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. in Judge McCloud's courtroom.

The third case for which Smithers appeared in court on Monday is likely to result in federal charges. Smithers is charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault — domestic violence, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and ten counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12.

The case was reset for a preliminary hearing in 60 days pending the decision at the federal level.

Smithers also faces charges in two cases in Boyd County. He is charged with possessing matter portraying sexual performance of a minor under 12 and promoting sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age in a case that may also be pushed to the federal level.

Smithers is charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief in the other case. Both cases are set for pretrial conference on Aug 18 at 9 a.m. in Boyd.