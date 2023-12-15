Smithfield councilwoman gets 250 hours of community service for role in sign theft

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield town councilwoman will have to complete 250 hours of community service by next December after a judge found that there was enough evidence to convict her of receiving stolen property.

Renee Rountree was accused of taking and hiding campaign signs from her opponent that her son-in-law had stolen in early October.

Smithfield councilwoman charged in stealing opponent’s campaign signs

The judge in the case neglected to issue a guilty verdict in the ruling, but is taking it under advisement for a year. If she completes the sentence and doesn’t get in any more trouble in that time, the charge me be expunged from her record.

The judge said that she hoped the embarrassment Rountree has suffered from the incident will serve as a strong enough deterrent to keep other public servants from repeating her mistake.

That came shortly after the same judge found her son-in-law, Jesse Hanson, guilty of trespassing, which was amended down from the original larceny charge he faced. He will have to complete 100 hours of community service and was issued a suspended $2,500 fine.

Both cases relate to an Oct. 8 incident in the leadup to the election.

Rountree, who ended up winning the race and maintaining her seat, was running against write-in candidate Chris Torres.

Rountree testified that Hanson and other family members were visiting from out of town. Hanson had pulled his truck into the garage to load it up to leave. That was when, he testified, he showed Rountree the signs he had stolen from around town. She took them from him and eventually concealed them in a crawlspace.

As 10 On Your Side had previously reported, Torres’ campaign volunteers had placed Apple AirTags in some of their signs after others had previously gone missing.

Emily Watson, one of those volunteers, testified that, while out of town herself, she noticed one of their signs had been moved on the evening of Oct. 8. The campaign reported to police that it had been moved to the Cypress Creek neighborhood.

The next morning, an Isle of Wight Police lieutenant knocked on the Rountrees’ door. He searched through their trash and around the outside of their home but couldn’t find them.

It wasn’t until he returned again later that Rountree’s husband helped the officer locate the signs in a crawlspace.

The officer noted that he noticed the AirTag because “it started beeping or chirping when I pulled it out.”

Before Rountree could testify, her attorney moved to strike the charge, arguing that the Commonwealth hadn’t met the burden of proof for the legal definition of the charge, which included knowledge that the item had been stolen and dishonest intent.

The judge denied the motion, however, and said that if she hadn’t tried to conceal the signs it could be different.

The Commonwealth requested a guilty verdict and a strong punishment to dissuade other elected officials from similar behavior.

Ultimately, the judge took the case under advisement, acknowledging that the Commonwealth had presented enough evidence to find her guilty.

She set an advisement hearing to check up on the community service completion for Dec. 12, 2024.

10 On Your Side asked Rountree if she had a statement regarding her sentence. She told us no comment.

