Smithfield Inc. collecting food for the Market of Virginia Tech at Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)—With the Commonwealth Clash on Monday, Feb. 19, the game’s sponsor Smithfield is challenging all attending the basketball game to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Market of Virginia Tech.

The Market of Virginia Tech is an initiative of Student Affairs developed to provide support to students facing food insecurity. Participants in the program receive a variety of produce, proteins, dairy, and shelf-stable items every week.

Although Smithfield sponsors the University of Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry games, this sponsorship means more than just promoting athletics. Throughout the year, the company looks to support the community surrounding each school’s food pantry.

This includes when the two teams squared off against each other in Jan., as UVA fans donated 520 pounds of food.

The food drive collection will start at 5:30 p.m. outside the west/ Beamer Way entrance of Cassell Coliseum. For every pound of food collected, Smithfield will donate $1 to the food pantry up to $5,000. Smithfield says the Market’s top preferred items are rice, peanut butter, canned protein, canned soup, and canned beans or vegetables.

Following the collection, Smithfield will present a check to the Market of Virginia Tech during the game’s second half.

