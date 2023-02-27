Smithfield police charge Princeton man with first-degree murder

Smithfield police have charged a man with the fatal shooting of a Princeton man in Johnston County this weekend.

Lamore Thomas, 22, of Selma, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of .30-year-old Tyler Jordan Davis;

Police found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a call at 3 a.m. at Little Caesar’s Pizza on Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield, according to a news release.

Davis was found behind the business, the release stated.

Thomas was placed in the Johnston County jail without bail pending his first court appearance on the charge Monday.

The case remains under investigation.

Police released no other information, including a possible motive for the shooting.