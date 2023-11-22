Smithfield police searching for suspect after shots fired near school

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – The Smithfield Police Department is searching for a suspect after shots were fired near Westside Elementary School.

On Nov. 20 at 4:28 p.m., police responded to a shots fired incident at Jersey Park Apartments, located 0.3 miles away from Westside Elementary School. Officers found multiple cartridge casings in the roadway.

Smithfield police are looking for 20-year-old George Anthony Harrison for allegedly pointing and brandishing a firearm near a school, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and attempted malicious wounding.

Harrison is described as a Black male standing at five feet and seven inches. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247.

