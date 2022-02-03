Smithfield priest on leave after sexual-assault allegation

The Diocese of Providence has placed a Smithfield priest on administrative leave following an allegation he sexually abused a minor sometime around 1979 or 1980, said a diocese spokesman Thursday.

In accordance with diocesan policies, the Rev. Francis C. Santilli, pastor of St. Philip Parish in Greenville, will not exercise public ministry or reside on church property pending the outcome of an investigation, the diocese said.

The announcement Thursday came about after the diocese received an email complaint from someone who said they had been abused, said diocese spokesman Michael F. Kieloch.

Investigation

The diocese office of compliance then began an investigation, Kieloch said, and in accordance with diocesan policies informed the Rhode Island State Police and the attorney general's office.

Kieloch said he didn't immediately have details of the allegation.

In a released statement the diocese said Bishop Thomas J. Tobin had accepted the resignation of Santilli as pastor of St. Philip Parish and that the diocese is “cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

Santilli was ordained a priest in 1980 and was assigned pastor of St. Philip Parish on July 1, 2010.

Bishop Tobin has appointed the Rev. Phillip J. Dufour, previously assistant pastor, as administrator pro tem of the parish.

“Allegations of sexual abuse by clergy, even if they occurred decades ago, always must be taken seriously,” the bishop said in his statement. ”I will be praying for all who are involved and affected by this difficult news.”

The diocese said it was encouraging anyone who knows of, suspects, or has been a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of a church employee or volunteer to contact the Office of Compliance at 401-941-0760 or compliance@dioceseofprovidence.org or the Rhode Island State Police or Office of the Attorney General.

