Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Smiths Group plc's (LON:SMIN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.273 on 18th of November. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.6%.

Smiths Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Smiths Group's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 37%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.38 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.396. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Smiths Group's EPS has declined at around 54% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Smiths Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Smiths Group's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Smiths Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Smiths Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

