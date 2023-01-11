Smiths News' (LON:SNWS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of February to £0.0275. This will take the annual payment to 9.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Smiths News' stock price has increased by 76% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Smiths News' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Smiths News' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 13.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 32%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.08 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.055. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.7% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Smiths News has seen earnings per share falling at 2.0% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Smiths News will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Smiths News has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

