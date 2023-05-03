Smithsburg-area man sentenced in 2021 drunk driving crash that killed Waynesboro man

A Smithsburg-area man was recently sentenced to 10 years in state prison for negligent vehicular manslaughter in the January 2021 drunk driving crash along Leitersburg Pike that resulted in the death of a Waynesboro, Pa., man.

Robert L. Mellott was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Maryland State Police have said.

After listening to or reading impact statements from the families of Mellott and defendant Alvin Matthew Herrell Jr., retired Washington County Circuit Court Judge Daniel P. Dwyer said he heard requests for the sentencing to be light or for Herrell to get the death penalty.

Maryland abolished the death penalty in 2013.

Dwyer sentenced Herrell, 65, to 15 years, with five of those years suspended, on Friday in Washington County Circuit Court. Herrell has 545 days, or about 18 months, credit for time served. Herrell was sentenced to 2 years for driving while under the influence of alcohol, to be served concurrently to the other sentence.

When released from state prison, Herrell will be on supervised probation for five years.

Dwyer told Herrell he wanted meaningful suspended time hanging over Herrell’s head when he’s released. Hopefully, Herrell doesn’t die in prison, the judge said.

Herrell's attorney, J. Gregory Hannigan said Herrell has various health issues including cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

Herrell, turning to about a dozen family members of Mellott in the court gallery, said, “I’m very, very sorry for your family, for your dad. I can’t explain. I’m sorry. Thank you.”

Dwyer said he appreciated that Herrell apologized in court.

The judge said he'd heard a lot of people in the courtroom say it would have been nice for them to hear remorse from Herrell. The judge explained that, if he'd been Herrell's defense attorney, he would have advised Herrell not to contact anyone he'd victimized.

After the hearing, a woman who said she is Mellott's aunt, said he is "very missed by his family and friends."

During a Feb. 2 bench trial, Dwyer found Herrell guilty of killing Mellott in a grossly negligent manner stemming from the crash. The judge also found Herrell guilty of killing Mellott as a result of negligent driving while under the influence; of driving under the influence of alcohol; of driving under the influence of alcohol per se; and of driving while impaired by alcohol.

Some of those charges were merged for sentencing.

At the trial, both the state and defense stipulated to certain facts, including that Herrell was found to have a 0.10% blood-alcohol level when his blood was drawn at Meritus Medical Center at 7:24 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2021.

In Maryland, a person with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% is presumed to be under the influence.

What we know about what happened in the fatal crash

Maryland State Police Master Trooper Jeremy Hite, an accident reconstructionist, testified at the trial that he concluded Herrell was at fault in the crash by entering the right of way of the Mustang that Mellott was driving north on Leitersburg Pike (Md. 60).

It appeared the Nissan Pathfinder, a sport utility vehicle Herrell was driving south on Leitersburg Pike, turned left into the Mustang's path as Mellott approached the intersection with a short connector road to Ringgold Pike (Md. 418), Hite testified.

Hite said the first 911 call about the crash was at 6:13 p.m. that Wednesday.

Herrell was facing up to 15 years in state prison on the negligent manslaughter count alone because Assistant State's Attorney Cyrus Jaghoory filed a notice with the court about higher penalties due to Herrell's previous DUI.

The sentencing was delayed until late April because Hannigan requested a pre-sentence investigation and the judge said he wanted an alcohol evaluation conducted.

Dwyer, before announcing the sentence, said he was surprised Herrell drank the day before the crash.

Hannigan had told Dwyer that Herrell didn't know he wasn't like an average man and that the time it would take for alcohol to dissipate would be longer. After the hearing, Hannigan said he was referencing Herrell's COPD, but he did not have expert testimony.

Dwyer also said that while Herrell can take prescribed medication, he is not to use recreational marijuana.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland man sentenced in 2021 drunk driving crash that killed Pa. man