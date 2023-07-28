Smithsburg man gets 10 years in prison for rape of elementary school girl

Jul. 28—A Smithsburg man was ordered on Thursday to serve 10 years in prison for the rape of an elementary school-aged girl, according to court documents.

Matthew John Anders, 65, entered an Alford plea for second-degree rape. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

Anders was originally charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. The latter two charges were dropped.

The charges stemmed from a June 2022 incident in Thurmont, where, authorities say, he sexually assaulted the girl.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Theresa Adams sentenced Anders on Thursday to 20 years in prison, suspending 10 years.

He received credit for time served at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center since Oct. 24, 2022.

Upon his release, Anders will be on supervised probation for five years, during which he will be barred from any unsupervised contact with minors. Anders will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Mallon Snyder, Anders' attorney, declined to comment when reached by phone on Thursday afternoon.

In neighboring Washington County, Anders is charged with two counts of third-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree assault, which were filed after two additional people came forward with allegations against him.

A plea hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m., online court records show.