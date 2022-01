The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe urge to make fun of Björk’s swan dress was so immediate that by the time the 2001 Oscar ceremony was underway the fowl creation had made its way into host Steve Martin’s schtick. After the Icelandic singer took the stage to perform “I’ve Seen it All,” the devastating song about a woman with a degenerative eye disease from Lars von Trier’s Dancer in the Dark for which she was nominated, Martin quipped: “I was going to wear my swan, but to me they are