🌱 Smithtown Daily: CI Girl Missing Over A Month + DWI Mom + Fun!

Good day, people of Smithtown! Diane Witek here with a fresh edition of the Smithtown Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 59, low: 45.

Are you a local business owner or marketer? We can help you effortlessly run effective ads that reach customers in Smithtown. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories today in Smithtown:

Central Islip girl missing since Feb 26! Allison Zavala, 12, is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She left on foot and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black coat and white sneakers. Detectives are asking anyone with information on Zavala’s location to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911. (LongIsland.com) It may be spring, but it is a little too early to go swimming. Well that did not stop Penny, a 3-year-old mare that got stuck in the deep end of her owner's swimming pool on Saturday morning. Police, emergency service officers and firefighters were able to pull the horse to more shallow waters and rescue her, uninjured. (Subscription: Newsday) On March 19, police stopped driver Maria Carballo, 29, of Patchogue, who was driving intoxicated on North Ocean Avenue with her ten-month-old son in the back seat. The baby was handed to his father who later arrived at the scene and Carballo was taken into custody. (Smithtown Matters) Swing into Spring Jazz Festival makes a triumphant return from March 22 to March 27! The festival features local artists playing live music at multiple restaurants and shops in the Stony Brook and Setauket area. Performances will also take place at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts and The Jazz Loft. To learn more about Swing Into Spring, visit https://www.thejazzloft.org. Prices and COVID protocols vary based on location. (TBR News Media) Opening days at LI's outdoor amusement and adventure parks. Looking for fun, go no further than Tiki Action Park, or maybe thrilling rides are your thing, well Adventureland is now open. If tree top adventure is in your future, visit The Adventure Park at Long Island. Lastly, if you enjoy making your way from platform to platform by walking across tightropes, climbing up cargo nets, sliding down ziplines, flying through the air on rope swings, leaping onto swinging log, then WildPlay at Jones Beach should be on your radar. (LongIsland.com)

From our sponsor:

Story continues

Today’s newsletter is brought to you by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts? (Reviewers at CNET called the new system — known as the Ring Alarm Pro — “a giant leap for home security”). So why the kudos?

In a nutshell: the Ring Alarm Pro can protect your home both online and off. It includes a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router to help you get reliable physical and digital security in one, innovative device. Now you can help protect your home with all of the benefits of the Ring Alarm, to keep your home safe and secure, while experiencing fast, reliable connectivity.

To learn more about the system CNET called “the future of home security” or to build your own custom system, you can visit Ring here.

Today in Smithtown:

From my notebook:

Smithtown Performing Arts Center: "The Marx Brothers in 'A Day at the Races' played in both Smithtown & Northport movie theatres. In fact, it was 'the greatest laugh riot of the year!' #marxbros, #adayattheraces, #historicalsmithtown, #smithtownpac." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Smithtown Pines: "$18. Portable cooler with wheels and handle. Great for beach or camping. Used twice." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Smithtown Pines: "Weed sprayer or deck wash spray wash before power wash. Used once. $30." (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk. (March 22)

Tai Chi Class Registration Beginner class available. (March 31)

U2 Easter Show with 2U- The Worlds 2nd Best U2 Show! (April 16)

Add your event.

Other classifieds:

Behind The Scoreboard – From The Court To The Screen. (Details)

Add your classified.

Loving the Smithtown Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe.

Get your local business featured in front of readers.

Send me a news tip or suggestion at diane.witek@patch.com.

That's it for today! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Diane Witek

About me: Impassioned Writer, Website Designer, Social Media Marketer and newly proclaimed Baker. Lover of nature and animals of all kinds.

This article originally appeared on the Smithtown Patch