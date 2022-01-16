🌱 Smithtown Daily: The Guide Dog Foundation Needs Volunteers!

Happy Monday, people of Smithtown! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Smithtown today.

Volunteers needed for temporary homes for future guide and service dogs. The Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, is in urgent need for volunteer temporary homes across Long Island and the New York Tri-state area. Temporary homes provide a puppy/mature dog a safe and friendly home with a loving environment where a puppy will learn, or an adult dog will maintain, housebreaking, obedience, excellent house manners, and socialization. Foundation puppies and dogs in training can be found here. (TBRNewsMedia.com) Best mask to wear against Covid-19: If you have been wondering which mask to wear to avoid the transmission of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the N-95s are the preferred choice, and they come in different sizes. More importantly, it all in the fit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that N-95 masks offer far better protection over the cloth, if worn properly. (http://www.huntingtonNow.com) Suffolk police say 63-year-old James Coogan, of Commack, was riding a motorcycle northbound on Harned Road when his bike crashed around 7:20 p.m. Coogan was pronounced dead at the scene. (smithtownmatters.com) 3 new restaurants on Long Island and one of them is in St. James! When in Spain, eat tapas, small savory Spanish dishes! Iberico Tapas y Vino is a unique experience of tapas and Spain located at 412 N. Country Rd., St. James. ibericony.com. (Long Island Press)

Joseph from Nextdoor's Community Team, Nextdoor New York: "Blood donations are desperately needed. Neighbors, the American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis; it's the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Parnell: "Just wanted to let people know that I am available for house and/or dog sitting or daily walking. I have had dogs my entire life and I have a natural affinity for them. I love the outdoors and don't mind walking them in any kind of weather." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Smithtown Pines: "Looking for a good primary doctor in Smithtown can anyone recommend one? Also I need an infectious disease doctor specialist. Thanks in advance." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, The Landing: "Cleaning person. I have used Jen Delisi for 30 years every other week. I am happy with her service. Her cell is 631-495-3958." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, North Side Mt Pleasant: "Looking to sell 1st generation Peloton bike. - $650. Available in Smithtown." (Nextdoor)

Kevin Flatley, Neighbor: "I graduated from the class of 1980 Smithtown East. Any reunion being set up?" (Patch)

FREE WEBINAR |“Romanesque Architecture in Tuscany.” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero. Online event. (Jan. 18)

The Calm in Any Storm with Terri Pace, certified Holistic Health Coach. Located at 176 2nd St, St James. (Jan. 20)

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan. (Details)

