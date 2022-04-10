🌱 Smithtown Daily: Return To Normal Life + MS-13 Trial + Local Biz

Hey, Smithtown! Diane Witek here to get you started this Monday with everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Sun giving way to clouds. High: 55, low: 46.

Are you a local business owner or marketer? We can help you effortlessly run effective ads that reach customers in Smithtown. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories in Smithtown today:

Despite the slight increase in COVID-19 numbers, local doctors encourage the community to go back to normal activities. Dr. Sean Clousten, associate professor of Public Health at Stony Brook University, said the symptoms of the new variant, called BA.2, appear like a stomach bug. (tbrnewsmedia) Today, jury deliberations to resume in the MS-13 murders of three teens and one young man. If convicted, Leniz Escobar, who lured the teens to the park and eventually to thier deaths faces life in prison. (New 12 Long Island) Looking for a professional to help you with spring cleaning? Or maybe you have a long to-do list. There are plenty of Smithtown businesses and professionals who can help. Patch is excited to introduce you to Local Businesses, a new feature in your area where you can connect with top-rated local professionals to complete just about any home task! Hiring in Smithtown has never been easier. (Patch) Quay-Sean Renard Hines, of Bay Shore, is charged with second-degree murder of Northwell employee, Amelia Laguerre, who was shot at the hospital parking garage in New Hyde Park last week. Hines's first court appearance was held Saturday. (Patch)





From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Story continues

Today in Smithtown:

From my notebook:

Smithtown Department of Public Safety: "The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is collecting unused cell phones to be repurposed into lifelines for Suffolk County’s most vulnerable residents. Through a partnership with the 911 Cell Phone Bank in Ocala, FL, the Sheriff’s Office." (Facebook) (Website)

Smithtown Department of Public Safety: "Fire Marshals from this department are investigating a fire that destroyed multiple vehicles and caused damage to numerous others in a commercial yard on Townline Road in Commack. There were no injuries." (Facebook) (Website)

Smithtown Library Kids: "We had so much fun at last year's Character Ball when Belle stopped by for a visit! Don't forget to save the date for SmithCon 2022 and join us on Saturday, Nov. 5 to see which characters will visit the Library this year!" (Instagram)

Smithtown Performing Arts Center: "Join our Royal Historians as they guide us through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs in this immersive play." (Facebook) (Website)

Smithtown Performing Arts Center: "We are just one week away from opening of Disney's High School Musical Jr. 🎟️: smithtownpac.org, #smithtownpac, #spac, #hsmjr." (Facebook) (Website)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Loving the Smithtown Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe.

Get your local business showcased in front of readers.

Send me a news tip or suggestion at diane.witek@patch.com.

You're all caught up for today! See you all tomorrow morning for another update.

— Diane Witek

About me: Impassioned Writer, Website Designer, Social Media Marketer and newly proclaimed Baker. Lover of nature and animals of all kinds.

This article originally appeared on the Smithtown Patch