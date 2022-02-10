Smithtown HS East Students Donate To Local Senior Center

SMITHTOWN, NY — The Smithtown High School East Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) stepped up a year ago, as they bought toiletries and other essential items for the residents of Sunrise Senior Living in Village of the Branch, the Smithtown Central School District announced. Senior citizens were unable to venture to stores during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the generosity being so well-received, the FCCLA chapter has now made it an annual tradition.



After raising $500 from the sale of potholder gift sets during the holidays, the FCCLA used the proceeds to again purchase shampoos, conditioners, lotions, nail polish and lipstick for the senior center’s residents.

FCCLA Co-Presidents Alexandra Shepherd and Trisha Kanhai, along with adviser Connie Smith, dropped off the car-load of items on Tuesday to the senior center’s appreciative staff.

"This year they also asked for puzzles and board games," said Smith, who advises the club with Jaclyn Grebosz.

The FCCLA was more than happy to accommodate that request during a shopping trip at a nearby Dollar Store earlier in the afternoon.

The High School East FCCLA also had made fidget blankets for Alzheimer’s patients at the senior center. Those were also dropped off on Tuesday. Smith pledged more puzzles and board games would come if they proved to be popular among the residents of Sunrise Senior Living.

