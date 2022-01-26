Smithville daycare provider indicted in death of three-month old boy

A Clay County grand jury has indicted a 53-year-old former daycare worker with child endangerment in the death of a 3-month-old baby boy, according to court documents.

A fugitive task force, led by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Karen Vice, of Smithville, on the felony charge. The grand jury handed up the indictment on Dec. 28 following an investigation led by the Smithville Police Department.

The charge involves the death of Trysten Allen Manion-Boydston, who died on Feb. 12, 2021. Details of the infant’s death are unclear as the probable cause statement is closed to the public.

According to court records:

Vice allegedly failed “to adequately supervise and maintain a safe sleeping environment” for the baby and as a result he died, according to the indictment.

The grand jury also alleges that Vice “knowingly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body and health” of the infant.

Vice, who was booked into Clay County jail on Monday, appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to court records. She was released on $75,000 bond, according to jail records.

Trysten was born Nov. 6, 2020, to Sierra Manion and Chase Boydston, according to his obituary.

“Trysten is a beautiful and perfect little boy, with blue eyes and a smile that would melt your heart,” the obituary said. “He always had a happy disposition whether it be making cute noises or smiling and laughing. He is known for being content and loved snuggling with mommy while breastfeeding.”

At the time of his death, he was survived by his mother and father, a five-year-old sister and two-year-old brother.