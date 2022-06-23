Smithville man sentenced to prison for police chase in stolen RV

A Smithville man was sentenced to prison Thursday for stealing a recreational vehicle and leading police on a chase through Summit County.

Randy Schiffbauer, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of robbery and failure to comply with an order of a police officer and four counts of felonious assault, all felonies. He also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in an unrelated case.

Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands immediately sentenced Schiffbauer to seven to nine and a half years in prison.

More: Watch the dramatic dashcam video of police chasing stolen RV through Green

Schiffbauer stole a motorhome on June 2, 2021, and led police on a chase on Interstate 77 through Akron. He exited on Arlington Road and continued driving erratically, striking several vehicles and veering onto sidewalks and lawns, prosecutors said.

This stolen RV crashed onto the lawn of a Maplewood Drive home in Akron after a police chase.

Officers deployed stop sticks, a tire deflation device, forcing Schiffbauer to stop when he got stuck on the lawn of a home on Maplewood Drive, prosecutors said.

Attorney Nathan Ray represented Schiffbauer.

More: Man arrested in RV chase was convicted of taking bulldozer, smashing car, house in 2019

Schiffbauer previously served a year in jail for driving into an Akron home with a stolen piece of construction equipment.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Smithville man gets prison time for police chase in stolen RV