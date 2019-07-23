Some SML Isuzu (NSE:SMLISUZU) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 50% Share Price Drop

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term SML Isuzu Limited (NSE:SMLISUZU) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 50% in three years, versus a market return of about 24%. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

SML Isuzu saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 27% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 21% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term. With a P/E ratio of 45.75, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered SML Isuzu's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that SML Isuzu's TSR, which was a 49% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SML Isuzu shareholders are down 19% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.6%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Is SML Isuzu cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

