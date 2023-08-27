Will smoke affect Sacramento weather? Here’s what NorCal fires are doing to Central Valley

Northerly winds will push smoke from wildfires in Northern California and southern Oregon into the northern Sacramento Valley on Sunday night and through midday Monday.

The capitol region is expected to experience moderate air quality from Sunday to Monday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District. This means people that have a sensitivity to air pollution should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

There have been seven “Spare the Air” days in Sacramento in 2023. These are days where ozone levels are particularly unhealthy for all groups, including young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. A “Spare the Air” day is not forecast for Sunday or Monday.

Locations such as Redding and Quincy and others near there are projected to be hit more than Sacramento, but Kate Forrest, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said that they published a warning on social media because smoke in higher concentrations can lower temperatures as it blocks sunlight from reaching Earth’s surface.

“It just gives people a heads up,” Forrest said. “We’re not expecting concentration to be that high.”

The smoke will mainly decrease visibility, she said, which is something aviators want to keep in mind.

“It might inhibit smaller aircraft from entering into the region due to the limited visibility,” Forrest said.

Temperatures, unlikely to be affected by the smoke, will stay in the mid- to upper 90s through the week, according to the weather service.

Here is the latest smoke forecast for #NorCal through Monday afternoon. Haze and wildfire smoke may push into the northern Sacramento Valley tonight through midday Monday. For official air quality information, please visit https://t.co/LRRlZa8Gmk #cawx pic.twitter.com/ihAWUXTnzA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 27, 2023