Smoke and ash from new construction project blanketing nearby neighborhood

Kimberly Shaw said with ash reigning down from the sky, it’s hard to keep her house clean. “The ash falls all over the area. It’s on the grill. It’s on the pool cover. It’s all over the patio. The fabrics I just laundered on the patio chairs are now covered in ash again," said Shaw. The ash is coming from construction going on next to the River Crossing subdivision. The New Port Corners project off Little Road in New Port Richey covers 954 acres.

