Smoke billowing from fire after reactor ‘catastrophically failed’ on Brunot Island, officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire on Brunot Island.

PHOTOS: Smoke billowing from fire after reactor ‘catastrophically failed’ on Brunot Island

Photos and videos shared with Channel 11 from viewers show smoke filling the sky as flames sprout from the island in the Ohio River.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire started after a reactor “catastrophically failed,” according to Duquesne Light.

Flames can be seen from miles away. While the island is in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, images and videos sent to Channel 11 are from as far back at Ross Township.

Officials said no one was hurt in the blaze and the fire and any related hazards are contained on Brunot Island.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has multiple crews on the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

